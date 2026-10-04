https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/ukraine-plans-to-stage-strike-on-zaporozhye-power-plant-linked-facilities---russian-security-source-1124831917.html

Ukraine Plans to Stage Strike on Zaporozhye Power Plant-Linked Facilities - Russian Security Source

Ukraine Plans to Stage Strike on Zaporozhye Power Plant-Linked Facilities - Russian Security Source

Sputnik International

Ukrainian militants are planning to stage an attack on facilities linked with the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) not far from the contact line to justify its own strikes on NPPs in Russia, a Russian security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

2026-10-04T07:17+0000

2026-10-04T07:17+0000

2026-10-04T07:17+0000

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"They have been tasked with staging another strike in order to accuse Russia of nuclear terrorism. So, they will blow up one or more facilities close to the border themselves, so as to subsequently attack a nuclear power plant in Russia under the pretext of a retaliatory strike," the source said, adding that facilities near the contact line may be targeted.The source added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may select substations or nuclear power facilities near the front line as targets for a possible provocation. Another scenario could involve staging damage to transformers and power lines connected to the nuclear energy system.According to the source, one possible target is the Dneprovskaya 750 kV substation near Volnogorsk, because it is linked directly to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant through a 750 kV transmission line.The source also said Ukrainian forces could target the Zaporozhye-750 substation, located northwest of the city of Zaporozhye and considered a key element of the regional power grid.The Dneprovskaya 750 kV substation, located in the Dnуpropetrovsk region, is a key facility for transmitting electricity from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The plant itself receives power for its own needs from the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the Dnepr via two high-voltage lines: the main Dneprovskaya 750 kV line and the backup Ferroalloy-1 330 kV line.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-teeters-on-brink-as-power-cuts-rank-among-top-security-fears--grossi-1124811269.html

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