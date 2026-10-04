https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-forces-tighten-encirclement-in-northeast-kharkov-region---mod-1124833192.html

Russian Forces Tighten Encirclement in Northeast Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Tighten Encirclement in Northeast Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Ukrainian formations encircled in the Kharkov region lost more than 35 servicemen over the past 24 hours, while a UAV command post was destroyed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

2026-10-04T11:56+0000

2026-10-04T11:56+0000

2026-10-04T11:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

kharkov

ukraine

russian armed forces

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121176564_0:188:2971:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_a760b869d481c73ab50ff1111b5c8c45.jpg

“Ukrainian losses inside the encirclement over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 35 servicemen. A UAV control post was also destroyed,” the ministry said.The ministry said Russia’s units of Battlegroup Sever is tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the northeastern part of the Kharkov region while expanding its outer zone of control.Ukraine lost over 435 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 225 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 180 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The ministry also said that Ukrainian forces had lost over 35 servicepeople in the encirclement ring in the Kharkov region over the past day, as well as a drone control point.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/ukraine-plans-to-stage-strike-on-zaporozhye-power-plant-linked-facilities---russian-security-source-1124831917.html

russia

kharkov

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian armed forces