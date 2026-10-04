https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russias-strikes-on-kiev-and-other-regions-are-response-to-actions-by-ukrainian-leadership--mod-1124832437.html

Russia's Strikes on Kiev and Other Regions are Response to Actions by Ukrainian Leadership — MoD

Russia's Strikes on Kiev and Other Regions are Response to Actions by Ukrainian Leadership — MoD

Sputnik International

Strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, defense-industrial sites and related infrastructure will be intensified following a statement by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-10-04T10:03+0000

2026-10-04T10:03+0000

2026-10-04T10:19+0000

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The ministry said it had taken note of Zelensky’s statement that, in response to Russian strikes on defense-industrial facilities in Kiev where drones and missile systems used in attacks on Russia are produced, as well as on infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kiev would step up attacks on Russian oil refineries.“Following today’s statement by Zelensky, strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on military and defense-industrial facilities, as well as related infrastructure in Kiev and other regions of Ukraine, will be intensified,” the ministry said.The statement refers to attempts by Zelensky to disrupt Russia’s State Duma elections through attacks on civilian targets inside Russia. The statement also cites what it describes as an attempted large-scale attack involving more than 1,600 Ukrainian strike drones against civilian targets in Moscow between September 19 and 20.It further refers to attempted drone attacks aimed at disrupting the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2026.Finally, it says the Kiev authorities carried out what it described as a deliberate terrorist strike overnight on residential areas of Belgorod, where, according to the statement, there were no military targets. The strike caused civilian deaths and injuries and damaged apartment buildings, private homes and personal vehicles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-dry-cargo-ship-in-port-of-odessa---mod-1124830195.html

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kiev, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, ukrainian armed forces, russian armed forces, artillery strikes, missile strikes, drone strikes, retaliatory strikes, air strikes, russian defense ministry