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Trump Announces Formation of Super Intelligence Force
Trump Announces Formation of Super Intelligence Force
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the formation of the Super Intelligence Force tasked with ensuring US leadership in artificial intelligence development.
2026-10-04T15:33+0000
2026-10-04T15:33+0000
2026-10-04T15:33+0000
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"Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence ... I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF)," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Clayton, as well as Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission Andrew Ferguson and other officials will have senior positions in the force, tasked with ensuring that "America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence," Trump added. The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the White House was assembling a working group tasked with preparing a report within 120 days on the risks and opportunities of AI, as well as defining the US government's responsibilities in this area. The group, headed by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, aims to ensure US leadership in AI development, the report said. In late September, Trump signed an executive order directing government agencies to refer to artificial intelligence as "Super Intelligence." In late August, US artificial intelligence giant OpenAI announced a slowdown in AI model development following a security breach at machine learning platform Hugging Face. Since then, OpenAI has disclosed six additional incidents involving its models attempting to independently access account data. The models also concealed errors, uploaded files to the public internet, and exchanged data. Furthermore, there were reports of OpenAI AI agents attempting to hack government websites in Australia and Canada.
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Trump Announces Formation of Super Intelligence Force
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the formation of the Super Intelligence Force tasked with ensuring US leadership in artificial intelligence development.
"Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence ... I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF)," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Clayton, as well as Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission Andrew Ferguson and other officials will have senior positions in the force, tasked with ensuring that "America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence," Trump added.
"The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies," the US president also said.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the White House was assembling a working group tasked with preparing a report within 120 days on the risks and opportunities of AI, as well as defining the US government's responsibilities in this area. The group, headed by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, aims to ensure US leadership in AI development, the report said.
In late September, Trump signed an executive order directing government agencies to refer to artificial intelligence as "Super Intelligence."
In late August, US artificial intelligence giant OpenAI
announced a slowdown in AI model development following a security breach at machine learning platform Hugging Face. Since then, OpenAI has disclosed six additional incidents involving its models attempting to independently access account data. The models also concealed errors, uploaded files to the public internet, and exchanged data. Furthermore, there were reports of OpenAI AI agents attempting to hack government websites in Australia and Canada.