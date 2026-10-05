https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/moscow-will-respond-to-tokyos-new-anti-russian-measures---foreign-ministry-1124839141.html

Moscow Will Respond to Tokyo's New Anti-Russian Measures - Foreign Ministry

Moscow Will Respond to Tokyo's New Anti-Russian Measures - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Tokyo's unfriendly attacks will not remain without proportionate countermeasures, and Russia will respond to Japan's new anti-Russian steps, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

2026-10-05T15:39+0000

2026-10-05T15:39+0000

2026-10-05T15:39+0000

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"Tokyo's unfriendly attacks will not remain without proportionate countermeasures on our part, which will focus primarily on areas of interest to Japan," Zakharova said in a comment in connection with Japan's latest anti-Russian actions. Japan's new measures against Russia are another confirmation of the lack of independence of Tokyo's foreign policy, the diplomat added.Last week, Japan imposed new restrictions against Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russia-doubts-japan-will-remove-typhon-systems-after-drills-with-us-australia-1124803601.html

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