https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/moscow-will-respond-to-tokyos-new-anti-russian-measures---foreign-ministry-1124839141.html
Moscow Will Respond to Tokyo's New Anti-Russian Measures - Foreign Ministry
Moscow Will Respond to Tokyo's New Anti-Russian Measures - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Tokyo's unfriendly attacks will not remain without proportionate countermeasures, and Russia will respond to Japan's new anti-Russian steps, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
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"Tokyo's unfriendly attacks will not remain without proportionate countermeasures on our part, which will focus primarily on areas of interest to Japan," Zakharova said in a comment in connection with Japan's latest anti-Russian actions. Japan's new measures against Russia are another confirmation of the lack of independence of Tokyo's foreign policy, the diplomat added.Last week, Japan imposed new restrictions against Russia.
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Moscow Will Respond to Tokyo's New Anti-Russian Measures - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tokyo's unfriendly attacks will not remain without proportionate countermeasures, and Russia will respond to Japan's new anti-Russian steps, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"Tokyo's unfriendly attacks will not remain without proportionate countermeasures on our part, which will focus primarily on areas of interest to Japan," Zakharova said in a comment in connection with Japan's latest anti-Russian actions.
Japan's new measures against Russia are another confirmation of the lack of independence of Tokyo's foreign policy, the diplomat added.
Last week, Japan
imposed new restrictions against Russia.