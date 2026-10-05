https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/spanish-prime-minister-says-called-early-elections-for-november-29-1124836075.html
Spanish Prime Minister Calls Early Elections for November 29
Spanish Prime Minister Calls Early Elections for November 29
Sputnik International
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called an early general election for November 29 after Congress rejected two housing decrees proposed by his government.
2026-10-05T08:05+0000
2026-10-05T08:05+0000
2026-10-05T08:09+0000
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The measures, presented as part of Madrid’s response to Spain’s housing crisis, were voted down on Friday despite last-minute negotiations to secure enough parliamentary support. Sanchez spent the weekend consulting ministers and senior figures in his Socialist Party before deciding against trying to govern through the remainder of the term.The setback comes after months of mounting pressure on the coalition. Sanchez has faced corruption cases involving figures close to the PSOE, repeated parliamentary defeats and an increasingly fragile majority that has forced the government to negotiate legislation vote by vote.The government has also come under criticism over the migration crisis in Ceuta, where tens of thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco in late July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/four-eu-countries-refuse-to-sign-letter-criticizing-spain-over-ceuta-crisis--reports-1124536765.html
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pedro sanchez, madrid, spain, ceuta, socialist party, spanish socialist workers' party (psoe), election, elections
Spanish Prime Minister Calls Early Elections for November 29
08:05 GMT 05.10.2026 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 05.10.2026)
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called an early general election for November 29 after Congress rejected two housing decrees proposed by his government.
The measures, presented as part of Madrid’s response to Spain’s housing crisis, were voted down on Friday despite last-minute negotiations to secure enough parliamentary support.
Sanchez spent the weekend consulting ministers and senior figures in his Socialist Party before deciding against trying to govern through the remainder of the term.
The setback comes after months of mounting pressure on the coalition. Sanchez has faced corruption cases involving figures close to the PSOE, repeated parliamentary defeats and an increasingly fragile majority that has forced the government to negotiate legislation vote by vote.
The government has also come under criticism over the migration crisis in Ceuta
, where tens of thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco in late July.