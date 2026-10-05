https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/ukraine-attacks-thermal-power-plant-critical-to-zaporozhye-power-plants-safety---rosatom-ceo-1124837236.html

Ukraine Shells Thermal Power Plant Crucial to Zaporozhye Facility's Safety - Rosatom CEO

Ukraine Shells Thermal Power Plant Crucial to Zaporozhye Facility's Safety - Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the territory of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant, on which the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) depends, over the past two weeks, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

2026-10-05T11:58+0000

2026-10-05T11:58+0000

2026-10-05T13:04+0000

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"Over the past two weeks, the Ukrainian armed forces have been systematically shelling the territory of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant (TPP)— the second energy facility in Energodar. The plant is not a nuclear facility, so it is of no interest to the international community. Yet, the safety of the nuclear power plant directly depends on the operational status of the equipment located on the premises of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant. We are talking about the electrical equipment located on the premises of the Zaporozhye TPP, which redirects electricity from the Ferrosplavnaya high‑voltage lines to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Likhachev told reporters. Energodar is also under fire, the CEO said, adding that about 70 facilities that make up the municipal, social, and commercial infrastructure of the city have been destroyed because of artillery shelling and drone attacks, and about 50 more have been damaged. In both cases, the roof was damaged, but this does not pose a threat to nuclear safety, the CEO added. "On Sunday, our comrade was killed again. A van carrying food for the NPP staff was attacked by a drone. The driver, a station employee, was killed," Likhachev said. Later in the day, the plant's press service said that radiation levels at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were normal and there had been no casualties. Even though the attacks have so far not threatened nuclear safety, any strikes on the plant's territory remain dangerous, the press service stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/zaporozhye-power-plant-subjected-to-over-750-strikes-by-ukrainian-drones-in-45-months---rosatom-1124737462.html

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zaporozhye, alexei likhachev, ukraine, rosatom, zaporozhye npp, russia, shelling, radiation, nuclear radiation