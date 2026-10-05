https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/ukraine-must-pay-for-its-attacks-on-russias-peaceful-economy-facilities---kremlin-1124837048.html

Ukraine Must Pay for Its Attacks on Russia's Peaceful Economy Facilities - Kremlin

Ukraine Must Pay for Its Attacks on Russia's Peaceful Economy Facilities - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine must pay for its attacks on Russia's peaceful economy facilities, and the actions of the Russian armed forces are a retribution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-10-05T10:13+0000

2026-10-05T10:13+0000

2026-10-05T10:13+0000

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"What our armed forces are doing now, they are engaged in retaliation for this. Ukraine must and will pay a price for these actions," Peskov told reporters. It was Kiev that decided to expand the list of strike targets of Russia's civilian economic facilities, Peskov explained.Decisions regarding the work of diplomats in Kiev remain with the countries that have diplomatic missions there, Peskov said.Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that foreign citizens and diplomats who have not left Kiev are deliberately putting their lives in mortal danger.The Russian Defense Ministry and other services undoubtedly have the necessary intelligence potential to monitor the situation at the borders, Dmitry Peskov said."There should be no doubt that our Defense Ministry and other relevant services have the necessary intelligence potential to properly monitor and assess the situation around our border," Peskov told reporters, answering a relevant question.Representatives of Russia and the United States are raising the issue of possible cooperation in the energy sector during contacts, Dmitry Peskov said.Last week, The New York Times reported Russia and the United States are negotiating a potential multi-billion-dollar oil deal as part of a Ukrainian settlement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/russia-continues-to-strike-ukraines-energy-port-infrastructure-1124835367.html

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russia, dmitry peskov, kiev, ukraine, kremlin, ministry of defense, artillery strikes, missile strike, drone strike