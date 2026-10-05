https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/zelenskys-attacks-on-russian-civilian-infrastructure-to-blame-for-intensified-reciprocal-strikes-1124838362.html

Zelensky’s Attacks on Russian Civilian Infrastructure to Blame for Intensified Reciprocal Strikes

Zelensky’s Attacks on Russian Civilian Infrastructure to Blame for Intensified Reciprocal Strikes

Sputnik International

The more military-industrial and logistics facilities Russia destroys in Ukraine, the sooner victory will come, retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.

2026-10-05T15:07+0000

2026-10-05T15:07+0000

2026-10-05T16:56+0000

analysis

opinion

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

russian defense ministry

military & intelligence

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"Kiev ceased to be a subject of international law a long time ago; it is under the broader influence of the EU and certain individual countries [including the UK]. Advisers told Zelensky, 'Let’s do it this way, and Russia will buckle'," the pundit notes, referring to Ukraine' strikes on Russian oil refineries, gas stations, and similar facilities.However, unlike Zelensky, his advisers do not bear responsibility for the consequences, Matviychuk says, adding that Ukraine’s leadership is reaping exactly what it sowed.Which Ukrainian targets could come under intensified Russian strikes?Russia is now creating the conditions on the battlefield for a transition to a strategic offensive that will ultimately lead to the capitulation of the Zelensky regime, Matviychuk highlighted.Russia’s armed forces will step up strikes on military and defense-industrial targets in Ukraine following Zelensky’s announcement of new strikes on Russian oil refineries, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry stressed that Ukrainians should hold the head of the Kiev regime responsible for the intensified strikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/ukraine-must-pay-for-its-attacks-on-russias-peaceful-economy-facilities---kremlin-1124837048.html

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opinion, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), russian defense ministry, military & intelligence