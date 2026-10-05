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Zelensky’s Attacks on Russian Civilian Infrastructure to Blame for Intensified Reciprocal Strikes
Zelensky’s Attacks on Russian Civilian Infrastructure to Blame for Intensified Reciprocal Strikes
Sputnik International
The more military-industrial and logistics facilities Russia destroys in Ukraine, the sooner victory will come, retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
2026-10-05T15:07+0000
2026-10-05T15:07+0000
2026-10-05T16:56+0000
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"Kiev ceased to be a subject of international law a long time ago; it is under the broader influence of the EU and certain individual countries [including the UK]. Advisers told Zelensky, 'Let’s do it this way, and Russia will buckle'," the pundit notes, referring to Ukraine' strikes on Russian oil refineries, gas stations, and similar facilities.However, unlike Zelensky, his advisers do not bear responsibility for the consequences, Matviychuk says, adding that Ukraine’s leadership is reaping exactly what it sowed.Which Ukrainian targets could come under intensified Russian strikes?Russia is now creating the conditions on the battlefield for a transition to a strategic offensive that will ultimately lead to the capitulation of the Zelensky regime, Matviychuk highlighted.Russia’s armed forces will step up strikes on military and defense-industrial targets in Ukraine following Zelensky’s announcement of new strikes on Russian oil refineries, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry stressed that Ukrainians should hold the head of the Kiev regime responsible for the intensified strikes.
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opinion, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), russian defense ministry, military & intelligence
opinion, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), russian defense ministry, military & intelligence
Zelensky’s Attacks on Russian Civilian Infrastructure to Blame for Intensified Reciprocal Strikes
15:07 GMT 05.10.2026 (Updated: 16:56 GMT 05.10.2026)
The more military-industrial and logistics facilities Russia destroys in Ukraine, the sooner victory will come, retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
"Kiev ceased to be a subject of international law a long time ago; it is under the broader influence of the EU and certain individual countries [including the UK]. Advisers told Zelensky, 'Let’s do it this way, and Russia will buckle'," the pundit notes, referring to Ukraine' strikes on Russian oil refineries, gas stations, and similar facilities.
However, unlike Zelensky, his advisers do not bear responsibility for the consequences, Matviychuk says, adding that Ukraine’s leadership is reaping exactly what it sowed
.
Which Ukrainian targets could come under intensified Russian strikes?
Military-industrial facilities, first and foremost
Infrastructure supporting military capabilities – energy, transport, and logistics
Military and government command-and-control systems – including data centers, mobile telephone stations, and fixed-line stations
Russia is now creating the conditions on the battlefield for a transition to a strategic offensive that will ultimately lead to the capitulation of the Zelensky regime, Matviychuk highlighted.
Russia’s armed forces will step up strikes
on military and defense-industrial targets in Ukraine following Zelensky’s announcement of new strikes on Russian oil refineries, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry stressed that Ukrainians should hold the head of the Kiev regime responsible for the intensified strikes.