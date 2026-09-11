https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/lithuania-will-be-in-crosshairs-of-russian-nuclear-weapons-if-it-hosts-such-weapons---kremlin--1124715083.html

Lithuania Will Be in Crosshairs of Russian Nuclear Weapons if it Hosts Such Weapons - Kremlin

Lithuania Will Be in Crosshairs of Russian Nuclear Weapons if it Hosts Such Weapons - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Lithuania's intentions to lift the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons will become a new round of escalation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-09-11T07:12+0000

2026-09-11T07:12+0000

2026-09-11T07:46+0000

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"It could have been predicted. This will be a very serious escalation of tension. If you place nuclear weapons on your territory, they are aimed at someone. Obviously, these weapons will not be aimed at the West," Peskov said.Lithuania's territory will be targeted by Russian nuclear weapons if Vilnius decides to deploy such weapons at home, the official added.On Thursday, the speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, Juozas Olekas, said that the government plans to remove the provision banning weapons of mass destruction on its territory from the constitution in early 2027. Putin Unlikely to Meet With Japanese Prime Minister at APEC SummitRussian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Dmitry Peskov said.The Kremlin sees a rather unfriendly attitude towards Russia on the part of the Japanese prime minister, the spokesman said.Putin, Xi Will Have Chance to Talk on Sidelines of BRICS SummitRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have the opportunity to talk on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Peskov said."They will have the opportunity to talk briefly on the sidelines of the summit one way or another.… They are unlikely to be able to discuss anything in detail, but they will have the opportunity to communicate," Peskov said,Putin has already arrived in India, where the summit is taking place.BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. Malaysia, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Uganda, Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner states from January 1, 2025.Putin Uses Meetings With Leaders to Inform Them on Situation in Special Military Operation ZoneRussian President Vladimir Putin uses meetings with world leaders to inform them about the situation on the ground in the special military operation zone, Dmitry Peskov said.No Meetings Between Leaders of Russia, US, China Planned for APEC SummitA meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit has not yet been scheduled, Dmitry Peskov said."No meeting has been scheduled yet. Hypothetically, we cannot rule it out, but the time will come, and if the three of them do happen to be in the same place, then some initiatives will be taken through diplomatic channels. For now, there are no such plans," Peskov said.The APEC summit will take place in China on November 18-19.Russia Assumes UAE Ready to Serve as Venue for Talks on UkraineRussia assumes that the United Arab Emirates is ready to serve as a venue for talks on Ukraine if necessary, and Moscow is grateful to Abu Dhabi for this, Peskov said.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi last winter.

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