https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russian-drone-downs-ukrainian-starlink-equipped-fpv-balloon-at-10-km---military-1124841488.html

Russian Drone Downs Ukrainian Starlink-Equipped FPV Balloon at 10 Km - MoD

Russian Drone Downs Ukrainian Starlink-Equipped FPV Balloon at 10 Km - MoD

Sputnik International

An FPV Ukrainian balloon equipped with a Starlink module has been downed at an altitude of more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) by a ramming attack of a Russian interceptor drone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-10-06T08:23+0000

2026-10-06T08:23+0000

2026-10-06T08:39+0000

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"An interceptor drone operator of the separate Varyag brigade of unmanned systems troops shot down a Ukrainian balloon, carrying an FPV drone with a Starlink module, at an altitude of more than 10,000 meters," the statement read. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that several targets have been struck, including the Parkovy, Ukrtelecom, Giga, Podilsky data centers in major Ukrainian cities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces and radar stations in the Poltava and Odessa regions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russian-strikes-hit-ukrainian-missile-depot-and-port-targets-in-odessa-region-1124840483.html

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