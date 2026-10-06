https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russian-strikes-hit-ukrainian-missile-depot-and-port-targets-in-odessa-region-1124840483.html
Russian Strikes Smash Ukrainian Missile Depot and Port Targets in Odessa Region
Russian Strikes Smash Ukrainian Missile Depot and Port Targets in Odessa Region
Sputnik International
A missile and artillery weapons depot in Ilyichevka was hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-10-06T07:01+0000
2026-10-06T07:01+0000
2026-10-06T08:01+0000
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"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers, transport and port infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.At the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo vessel that had delivered dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian army was struck.At the port of Izmail, berthing infrastructure used for unloading and storing military cargo was hit.
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ukraine, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
ukraine, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russian Strikes Smash Ukrainian Missile Depot and Port Targets in Odessa Region
07:01 GMT 06.10.2026 (Updated: 08:01 GMT 06.10.2026)
A missile and artillery weapons depot in Ilyichevka was hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers, transport and port infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
At the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo vessel that had delivered dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian army was struck.
At the port of Izmail, berthing infrastructure used for unloading and storing military cargo was hit.