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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russian-strikes-hit-ukrainian-missile-depot-and-port-targets-in-odessa-region-1124840483.html
Russian Strikes Smash Ukrainian Missile Depot and Port Targets in Odessa Region
Russian Strikes Smash Ukrainian Missile Depot and Port Targets in Odessa Region
Sputnik International
A missile and artillery weapons depot in Ilyichevka was hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-10-06T07:01+0000
2026-10-06T08:01+0000
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"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers, transport and port infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.At the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo vessel that had delivered dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian army was struck.At the port of Izmail, berthing infrastructure used for unloading and storing military cargo was hit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/russia-continues-to-strike-ukraines-energy-port-infrastructure-1124835367.html
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Russian Strikes Smash Ukrainian Missile Depot and Port Targets in Odessa Region

07:01 GMT 06.10.2026 (Updated: 08:01 GMT 06.10.2026)
© Photo : RosoboronexportGarpia-A1E long-range UAV system
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
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A missile and artillery weapons depot in Ilyichevka was hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers, transport and port infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
At the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo vessel that had delivered dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian army was struck.

At the port of Izmail, berthing infrastructure used for unloading and storing military cargo was hit.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues to Strike Ukraine's Energy, Port Infrastructure
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