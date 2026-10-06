https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russian-forces-continue-targeting-ukraines-military-linked-infrastructure-1124843980.html

Russian Forces Continue Targeting Ukraine’s Military-Linked Infrastructure

Russian Forces Continue Targeting Ukraine’s Military-Linked Infrastructure

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a tanker in the port of Yuzhny that was delivering fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

2026-10-06T16:13+0000

2026-10-06T16:13+0000

2026-10-06T16:52+0000

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"As a result of strikes on the Yuzhny port, a tanker-type vessel delivering fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the statement read.Russian forces also struck trucks in the Odessa region that had transported military cargo into Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry reported that Russian forces continued carrying out strikes during the day against transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russian-strikes-hit-ukrainian-missile-depot-and-port-targets-in-odessa-region-1124840483.html

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