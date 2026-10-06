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Russian Forces Continue Targeting Ukraine’s Military-Linked Infrastructure
Russian Forces Continue Targeting Ukraine’s Military-Linked Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a tanker in the port of Yuzhny that was delivering fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
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"As a result of strikes on the Yuzhny port, a tanker-type vessel delivering fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the statement read.Russian forces also struck trucks in the Odessa region that had transported military cargo into Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry reported that Russian forces continued carrying out strikes during the day against transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian military.
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Russian Forces Continue Targeting Ukraine’s Military-Linked Infrastructure
16:13 GMT 06.10.2026 (Updated: 16:52 GMT 06.10.2026)
The Russian armed forces struck a tanker in the port of Yuzhny that was delivering fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"As a result of strikes on the Yuzhny port, a tanker-type vessel delivering fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit," the statement read.
Russian forces also struck trucks in the Odessa region that had transported military cargo into Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
“Trucks that had delivered military cargo to Ukraine were hit at a vehicle parking area near the settlement of Mayaki,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry reported that Russian forces continued carrying out strikes during the day against transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian military.