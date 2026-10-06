https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russian-forces-liberate-golubkovo-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124841632.html

Russian Forces Liberate Golubkovo in Zaporozhye Region — MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Golubkovo in Zaporozhye Region — MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Golubkovo in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-10-06T09:08+0000

2026-10-06T09:08+0000

2026-10-06T09:08+0000

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"Units of Battlegroup Vostok continue to advance deep into the enemy’s defensive lines and, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Golubkovo in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 535 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 235 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-forces-liberate-shabelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1124812225.html

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