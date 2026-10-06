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Russian Forces Liberate Golubkovo in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Golubkovo in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Golubkovo in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-10-06T09:08+0000
2026-10-06T09:08+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Vostok continue to advance deep into the enemy’s defensive lines and, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Golubkovo in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 535 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 235 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Golubkovo in Zaporozhye Region — MoD

09:08 GMT 06.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
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The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Golubkovo in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok continue to advance deep into the enemy’s defensive lines and, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Golubkovo in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 535 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In total, within the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of over 535 military personnel, one armored combat vehicle, 12 vehicles, and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.

This is in addition to over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 235 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

"Air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, a rocket from the US‑made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, 17 long‑range Flamingo cruise missiles, and 1,750 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement added.

Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Shabelnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - Defense Ministry
30 September, 09:06 GMT
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