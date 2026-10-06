https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russias-brem-80-gets-stronger-armor-ew-resistant-radios-and-new-towing-gear-1124843084.html
Russia’s BREM-80 Gets Stronger Armor, EW-Resistant Radios and New Towing Gear
Russia’s BREM-80 Gets Stronger Armor, EW-Resistant Radios and New Towing Gear
Sputnik International
Uralvagonzavod has modernized the BREM-80 armored recovery vehicle based on lessons from frontline use, adding stronger protection, new communications, and a mechanized towing system, Rostec said.
2026-10-06T12:10+0000
2026-10-06T12:10+0000
2026-10-06T12:10+0000
military
russia
rostec
uralvagonzavod
russian armed forces
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/06/1124842925_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0a30a1c9713bf605c8807028f550d5.jpg
Key upgrades:Uralvagonzavod says the upgraded BREM-80 has completed testing, entered serial production, and is already being supplied to Russian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/over-60-military-vehicles-prepared-for-victory-day-parade-in-moscow-by-uralvagonzavod--1122015736.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/06/1124842925_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_87d97329539b91d06aed8429cfa2a280.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, rostec, uralvagonzavod, russian armed forces
russia, rostec, uralvagonzavod, russian armed forces
Russia’s BREM-80 Gets Stronger Armor, EW-Resistant Radios and New Towing Gear
Uralvagonzavod has modernized the BREM-80 armored recovery vehicle based on lessons from frontline use, adding stronger protection, new communications, and a mechanized towing system, Rostec said.
Mechanized coupling lets crews tow damaged vehicles without dismounting
Stronger protection against drones, HEAT rounds, and artillery fragments
Sixth-generation radios improve resistance to electronic warfare
A 1,250 hp engine supports recovery of vehicles weighing over 60 tons
Uralvagonzavod
says the upgraded BREM-80 has completed testing, entered serial production, and is already being supplied to Russian troops.