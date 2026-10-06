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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russias-brem-80-gets-stronger-armor-ew-resistant-radios-and-new-towing-gear-1124843084.html
Russia’s BREM-80 Gets Stronger Armor, EW-Resistant Radios and New Towing Gear
Russia’s BREM-80 Gets Stronger Armor, EW-Resistant Radios and New Towing Gear
Sputnik International
Uralvagonzavod has modernized the BREM-80 armored recovery vehicle based on lessons from frontline use, adding stronger protection, new communications, and a mechanized towing system, Rostec said.
2026-10-06T12:10+0000
2026-10-06T12:10+0000
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Key upgrades:Uralvagonzavod says the upgraded BREM-80 has completed testing, entered serial production, and is already being supplied to Russian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/over-60-military-vehicles-prepared-for-victory-day-parade-in-moscow-by-uralvagonzavod--1122015736.html
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Russia’s BREM-80 Gets Stronger Armor, EW-Resistant Radios and New Towing Gear

12:10 GMT 06.10.2026
© Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankModernized BREM-80 armored recovery vehicle
Modernized BREM-80 armored recovery vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
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Uralvagonzavod has modernized the BREM-80 armored recovery vehicle based on lessons from frontline use, adding stronger protection, new communications, and a mechanized towing system, Rostec said.

Key upgrades:

Mechanized coupling lets crews tow damaged vehicles without dismounting
Stronger protection against drones, HEAT rounds, and artillery fragments
Sixth-generation radios improve resistance to electronic warfare
A 1,250 hp engine supports recovery of vehicles weighing over 60 tons
Uralvagonzavod says the upgraded BREM-80 has completed testing, entered serial production, and is already being supplied to Russian troops.
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