https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russias-brem-80-gets-stronger-armor-ew-resistant-radios-and-new-towing-gear-1124843084.html

Russia’s BREM-80 Gets Stronger Armor, EW-Resistant Radios and New Towing Gear

Russia’s BREM-80 Gets Stronger Armor, EW-Resistant Radios and New Towing Gear

Sputnik International

Uralvagonzavod has modernized the BREM-80 armored recovery vehicle based on lessons from frontline use, adding stronger protection, new communications, and a mechanized towing system, Rostec said.

2026-10-06T12:10+0000

2026-10-06T12:10+0000

2026-10-06T12:10+0000

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Key upgrades:Uralvagonzavod says the upgraded BREM-80 has completed testing, entered serial production, and is already being supplied to Russian troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/over-60-military-vehicles-prepared-for-victory-day-parade-in-moscow-by-uralvagonzavod--1122015736.html

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