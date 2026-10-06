https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russias-fsb-detains-resident-of-tambov-plotting-car-bombings-on-ukraines-instructions-1124841359.html

Russia's FSB Apprehends Tambov Resident Over Ukraine-Run Car Bombing Plot

Russia's FSB Apprehends Tambov Resident Over Ukraine-Run Car Bombing Plot

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had detained a resident of the city of Tambov, who was plotting to blow up vehicles of employees of a defense industry complex enterprise on Kiev's instructions.

2026-10-06T08:16+0000

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"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Russian citizen born in 1971 in the Tambov Region for involvement in the preparation of a terrorist act," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee initiated contact with a representative of the Ukrainian security services via the Telegram messenger and "agreed to carry out the sabotage of vehicles belonging to employees of one of the enterprises in the region’s defense industry complex," the statement read. The suspect was promptly detained, and a criminal case was initiated based on the elements of a crime under the articles on the preparation for a terrorist act of the Russian criminal code, the statement read, adding that he was placed under arrest by court decision.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/uks-attempts-to-use-puppet-organizations-to-harm-russias-security-doomed-to-failure---fsb-1124803403.html

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