https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/shoigu-slams-unacceptable-claims-of-us-nato-afghan-base-return-1124841786.html

Russian Security Council Secretary Slams 'Unacceptable' Claims of US-NATO Afghan Base Return

Russian Security Council Secretary Slams 'Unacceptable' Claims of US-NATO Afghan Base Return

Sputnik International

Western statements about a possible return of US and NATO military infrastructure and facilities to Afghanistan are absolutely unacceptable, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

2026-10-06T09:16+0000

2026-10-06T09:16+0000

2026-10-06T09:42+0000

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“We consider statements being made in the West about the possible return of US and NATO military infrastructure and facilities to Afghanistan to be absolutely unacceptable. Apparently, history has taught them nothing,” Shoigu said during the meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.Sergey Shoigu said Afghanistan’s difficult humanitarian situation was the result of what he described as the West’s irresponsible 20-year presence in the country.Shoigu also called for restoring engagement with Afghanistan through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) by reviving the contact group that had previously operated within the bloc.According to Shoigu, integrating Afghanistan into international ties, as well as regional transport and energy projects, is an important step toward strengthening regional security and stability.“We are convinced that the difficult humanitarian situation your country is facing today is the result of the irresponsible 20-year presence of Western representatives on your soil,” he added.Shoigu also said Russia is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in combating terrorism and drug-related crime.He added that the formal recognition of Afghanistan by Russia in July 2025 had helped give new momentum to bilateral cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/nato-presence-in-afghanistan-unacceptable--lavrov-1124836429.html

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