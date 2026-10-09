https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-bans-transactions-with-international-criminal-court---reports-1124857124.html

US Bans Transactions With International Criminal Court - Reports

US Bans Transactions With International Criminal Court - Reports

Sputnik International

The US administration has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and will ban transactions with it, Reuters reported on Friday, citing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

2026-10-09T14:27+0000

2026-10-09T14:27+0000

2026-10-09T14:27+0000

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us

international criminal court (icc)

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"That is why, today, the United ‌States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate," Rubio said in a statement, obtained by Reuters.Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported the US administration was preparing to sanction the body.Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Maria Zabolotskaya noted that the ICC effectively legitimized the destruction of Libya in the aftermath of the 2011 NATO intervention.Russia has repeatedly said that the ICC is a West-funded body with biased agenda.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously pointed out that former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had requested resources from Western sponsors immediately after the special military operation began — funds earmarked specifically for investigating Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-lavrov-calls-icc-quasi-judicial-body-1124741538.html

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