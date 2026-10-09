https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-bans-transactions-with-international-criminal-court---reports-1124857124.html
US Bans Transactions With International Criminal Court - Reports
US Bans Transactions With International Criminal Court - Reports
Sputnik International
The US administration has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and will ban transactions with it, Reuters reported on Friday, citing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
2026-10-09T14:27+0000
2026-10-09T14:27+0000
2026-10-09T14:27+0000
world
us
international criminal court (icc)
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118555784_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c03d282edf316901cb4f7291b7f9f8.jpg
"That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate," Rubio said in a statement, obtained by Reuters.Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported the US administration was preparing to sanction the body.Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Maria Zabolotskaya noted that the ICC effectively legitimized the destruction of Libya in the aftermath of the 2011 NATO intervention.Russia has repeatedly said that the ICC is a West-funded body with biased agenda.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously pointed out that former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had requested resources from Western sponsors immediately after the special military operation began — funds earmarked specifically for investigating Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-lavrov-calls-icc-quasi-judicial-body-1124741538.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118555784_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c44b5a2c2434f5baac897b7733ea653.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, international criminal court (icc), russia
us, international criminal court (icc), russia
US Bans Transactions With International Criminal Court - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US administration has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and will ban transactions with it, Reuters reported on Friday, citing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate," Rubio said in a statement, obtained by Reuters.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported the US administration was preparing to sanction the body.
Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Maria Zabolotskaya noted that the ICC effectively legitimized the destruction of Libya in the aftermath of the 2011 NATO intervention.
Russia has repeatedly said that the ICC is a West-funded body with biased agenda.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously pointed out that former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had requested resources from Western sponsors immediately after the special military operation began — funds earmarked specifically for investigating Russia.