https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/bessent-says-russian-diesel-imports-benefit-americans-1124865804.html

Bessent Says Russian Diesel Imports Benefit Americans

Bessent Says Russian Diesel Imports Benefit Americans

Sputnik International

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the agreement between Washington and Moscow on imports of Russian diesel fuel benefited all Americans.

2026-10-11T14:35+0000

2026-10-11T14:35+0000

2026-10-11T14:35+0000

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"President Trump came into office with a mandate to work for the American people, and this is good for the American people, you know, bringing these diesel prices down," Bessent told Fox News.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The US leader announced that, during the conversation, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia. The United States is happy to get Russian diesel fuel, which it needs, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russia-us-diesel-deal-leaves-zelensky-isolated-ukraine-at-risk-of-total-energy-collapse-1124864741.html

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