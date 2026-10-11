https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russia-us-diesel-deal-leaves-zelensky-isolated-ukraine-at-risk-of-total-energy-collapse-1124864741.html

Russia-US Diesel Deal Leaves Zelensky ‘Isolated’, Ukraine at Risk of Total Energy Collapse

Russia-US Diesel Deal Leaves Zelensky ‘Isolated’, Ukraine at Risk of Total Energy Collapse

Sputnik International

“Zelensky’s decision to keep hitting Russian refineries despite repeated American requests left him exposed once Trump went directly to Moscow” to secure the ~5M ton diesel deal with Russia, geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano told Sputnik.

2026-10-11T13:16+0000

2026-10-11T13:16+0000

2026-10-11T13:16+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

ukraine

russia

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“The public remark that Ukraine needs a new president who can actually close a deal only made the isolation sharper,” Giuliano said, pointing out that while Ukraine’s energy strike campaign “damaged plants and forced temporary export bans,” it “never shifted the military balance or forced Moscow to abandon core demands.”“The diesel arrangement and the call for different leadership in Ukraine make the divergence plain: US interests no longer automatically underwrite Ukrainian maximalism,” Giuliano believes.Overall, the observer characterizes the diesel deal “less a concession” to Moscow “than an admission that Russia remains central to the refined product market” globally, with years of efforts to “isolate” its exports running “into physical limits once inventories tightened. The volumes on offer are modest and constrained by damaged plants, but the political message is clear: isolation has ceilings that barrels do not.”Warning to Zelensky?The Russia-US diesel deal left Ukraine and Europe out of the loop, depriving Kiev of its “energy truce” trump card, Russian National Energy Security Fund expert Igor Yushkov tells Spuntik.Trump's calls for elections and new leadership in Ukraine reflect a growing rift between Kiev and Washington, and a US focus on its own national interests, Yushkov believes. The timing is linked directly to the diesel deal: Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries could disrupt production and force Moscow to prioritize domestic supplies over exports, leaving the US facing further fuel shortages and price increases. Yushkov sees Trump's calls for elections as a warning to Zelensky, whom the US president increasingly sees as an obstacle to negotiations and economic deal-making with Russia. If Ukraine continues targeting Russian refineries and jeopardizing the deal, Washington could push for a change in Ukrainian leadership. More broadly, “the Russian side’s negotiating strategy has been to demonstrate to the US (which always focuses solely on its own national interests) that cooperating with Russia is profitable,” and that pressuring Ukraine and the Europeans “toward bringing this conflict to a close” would reap the US handsome economic rewards. “Ukraine’s refusal to comply with Trump’s demands to spare Russian refineries” is also “causing a rift in their relationship, which benefits Russia,” Yushkov says. However, he wants Washington to go beyond rhetoric and restrict arms sales and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, pointing to the contradiction of the US seeking Russian diesel while continuing to provide Kiev with the intel used to strike the very refineries needed to produce it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-thanks-russia-for-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-1124858820.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/trump-tells-zelensky-to-stop-attacking-russian-refineries-as-diesel-prices-climb-1124734650.html

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volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukraine, russia