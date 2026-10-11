https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/magnitude-62-quake-strikes-off-papua-new-guineas-coast---seismologists-1124866788.html

Magnitude 6.2 Quake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea's Coast - Seismologists

Magnitude 6.2 Quake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea's Coast - Seismologists

Sputnik International

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

2026-10-11T16:37+0000

2026-10-11T16:37+0000

2026-10-11T16:37+0000

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The earthquake was recorded at 14:07 UTC (14:07 GMT) 88 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of the Papua New Guinean city of Arawa, with a population of 40,200 people. It originated at a depth of 53 kilometers. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/new-earthquake-recorded-on-monday-in-venezuelas-la-guaira---seismologists-1124374677.html

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