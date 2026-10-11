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Magnitude 6.2 Quake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea's Coast - Seismologists
Magnitude 6.2 Quake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea's Coast - Seismologists
Sputnik International
A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
2026-10-11T16:37+0000
2026-10-11T16:37+0000
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The earthquake was recorded at 14:07 UTC (14:07 GMT) 88 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of the Papua New Guinean city of Arawa, with a population of 40,200 people. It originated at a depth of 53 kilometers. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/new-earthquake-recorded-on-monday-in-venezuelas-la-guaira---seismologists-1124374677.html
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Magnitude 6.2 Quake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea's Coast - Seismologists

16:37 GMT 11.10.2026
CC BY 2.0 / ray_explores / Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission
 Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
CC BY 2.0 / ray_explores / Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The earthquake was recorded at 14:07 UTC (14:07 GMT) 88 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of the Papua New Guinean city of Arawa, with a population of 40,200 people. It originated at a depth of 53 kilometers.
No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
Mexican Army rescue workers search for people trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, June 28, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
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New Earthquake Recorded on Monday in Venezuela's La Guaira - Seismologists
29 June, 12:32 GMT
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