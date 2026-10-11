https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/rosatom-returns-135-personnel-to-bushehr-nuclear-power-plant-in-iran---ceo-1124866891.html
Rosatom Returns 135 Personnel to Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran - CEO
Rosatom Returns 135 Personnel to Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran - CEO
Sputnik International
The number of Rosatom personnel who have returned to their duties at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran has increased to 135, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.
2026-10-11T16:38+0000
2026-10-11T16:38+0000
2026-10-11T16:38+0000
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"At the site of the Bushehr NPP in Iran, we continue to increase the number of our staff in terms of fulfillment of the contract obligations. Yesterday, nine more our employees arrived to carry out preventive maintenance of the 1st power unit. The number of engineering and technical personnel on the site has reached 135," Likhachev said in a statement circulated by Rosatom. The employees work on all three facilities of the Bushehr NPP, including an operating unit and two units that are currently being built, Likhachev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/rosatoms-actions-at-bushehr-npp-during-israeli-us-strikes-reasonable---iaea-chief-1124398415.html
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rosatom, alexei likhachev, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, russia, iran
rosatom, alexei likhachev, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, russia, iran
Rosatom Returns 135 Personnel to Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran - CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of Rosatom personnel who have returned to their duties at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran has increased to 135, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.
"At the site of the Bushehr NPP in Iran, we continue to increase the number of our staff in terms of fulfillment of the contract obligations. Yesterday, nine more our employees arrived to carry out preventive maintenance of the 1st power unit. The number of engineering and technical personnel on the site has reached 135," Likhachev said in a statement circulated by Rosatom.
The employees work on all three facilities of the Bushehr NPP, including an operating unit and two units that are currently being built, Likhachev said.