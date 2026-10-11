https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russia-condemns-riyadh-airport-attack-urges-all-sides-to-avoid-strikes-on-civilian-facilities-1124865363.html

Russia Condemns Riyadh Airport Attack, Urges All Sides to Avoid Strikes on Civilian Facilities

Russia Condemns Riyadh Airport Attack, Urges All Sides to Avoid Strikes on Civilian Facilities

Sputnik International

Russia has condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and called on all parties to the conflict to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

2026-10-11T12:59+0000

2026-10-11T12:59+0000

2026-10-11T12:59+0000

world

russia

saudi arabia

russian foreign ministry

russian embassy

riyadh

condolences

strike

missile strike

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg

"Russia condemns this attack and calls on all parties to the conflicts in the Arabian Peninsula to completely refrain from strikes against civilian infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the victims included nationals of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Sudan, and the United States. The attack also caused significant material damage.The Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has no information indicating that Russian citizens were among those affected by the attack, the diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti."According to preliminary information from the Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, none of our compatriots were among the casualties," the Foreign Ministry confirmed.The ministry also reiterated Moscow's position that political and diplomatic means remain the only viable way to resolve crises in the region, emphasizing the need to safeguard the interests of all countries in the area without exception.King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked on Saturday, with the strike hitting one of its departure terminals. The attack killed 12 people, including four Saudi nationals and one American, and injured 309 people of various nationalities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/saudi-civil-aviation-authority-confirms-riyadh-airport-attack-killed-12-injured-309-1124863349.html

russia

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, saudi arabia, russian foreign ministry, russian embassy, riyadh, condolences, strike, missile strike