https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russia-condemns-riyadh-airport-attack-urges-all-sides-to-avoid-strikes-on-civilian-facilities-1124865363.html
Russia Condemns Riyadh Airport Attack, Urges All Sides to Avoid Strikes on Civilian Facilities
Russia Condemns Riyadh Airport Attack, Urges All Sides to Avoid Strikes on Civilian Facilities
Sputnik International
Russia has condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and called on all parties to the conflict to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
2026-10-11T12:59+0000
2026-10-11T12:59+0000
2026-10-11T12:59+0000
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"Russia condemns this attack and calls on all parties to the conflicts in the Arabian Peninsula to completely refrain from strikes against civilian infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the victims included nationals of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Sudan, and the United States. The attack also caused significant material damage.The Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has no information indicating that Russian citizens were among those affected by the attack, the diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti."According to preliminary information from the Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, none of our compatriots were among the casualties," the Foreign Ministry confirmed.The ministry also reiterated Moscow's position that political and diplomatic means remain the only viable way to resolve crises in the region, emphasizing the need to safeguard the interests of all countries in the area without exception.King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked on Saturday, with the strike hitting one of its departure terminals. The attack killed 12 people, including four Saudi nationals and one American, and injured 309 people of various nationalities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/saudi-civil-aviation-authority-confirms-riyadh-airport-attack-killed-12-injured-309-1124863349.html
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russia, saudi arabia, russian foreign ministry, russian embassy, riyadh, condolences, strike, missile strike
Russia Condemns Riyadh Airport Attack, Urges All Sides to Avoid Strikes on Civilian Facilities
Russia has condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and called on all parties to the conflict to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Russia condemns this attack and calls on all parties to the conflicts in the Arabian Peninsula to completely refrain from strikes against civilian infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the victims included nationals of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Sudan, and the United States. The attack also caused significant material damage.
"Moscow expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," the ministry said.
The Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has no information indicating that Russian citizens were among those affected by the attack, the diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti.
"According to preliminary information from the Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, none of our compatriots were among the casualties," the Foreign Ministry confirmed.
The ministry also reiterated Moscow's position that political and diplomatic means remain the only viable way to resolve crises in the region, emphasizing the need to safeguard the interests of all countries in the area without exception.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked
on Saturday, with the strike hitting one of its departure terminals. The attack killed 12 people, including four Saudi nationals and one American, and injured 309 people of various nationalities.