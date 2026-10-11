https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russia-remains-open-to-talks-on-ukraine---kremlin-1124865918.html

Russia Remains Open to Talks on Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia Remains Open to Talks on Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia remains open to negotiations on the peace process in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

2026-10-11T14:37+0000

2026-10-11T14:37+0000

2026-10-11T14:37+0000

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"We are, in general, open to negotiations. We are maintaining our openness," Peskov said. Asked about whether elections in Ukraine would be a prerequisite for Moscow to resume the talks, Peskov replied that "our president [Vladimir Putin] has not said anything about this yet." On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky had had many opportunities to end the conflict in Ukraine but failed to act on them. He suggested that Ukraine needed an election and a new leader who could make a deal with Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/ukraine-aware-of-what-decisions-it-must-make-for-sustainable-peace-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124771993.html

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