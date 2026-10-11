https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russia-remains-open-to-talks-on-ukraine---kremlin-1124865918.html
Russia Remains Open to Talks on Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia Remains Open to Talks on Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia remains open to negotiations on the peace process in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
2026-10-11T14:37+0000
2026-10-11T14:37+0000
2026-10-11T14:37+0000
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"We are, in general, open to negotiations. We are maintaining our openness," Peskov said. Asked about whether elections in Ukraine would be a prerequisite for Moscow to resume the talks, Peskov replied that "our president [Vladimir Putin] has not said anything about this yet." On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky had had many opportunities to end the conflict in Ukraine but failed to act on them. He suggested that Ukraine needed an election and a new leader who could make a deal with Russia.
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dmitry peskov, donald trump, ukraine, russia, kremlin, peace, peace process, peace negotiations, peace deal
dmitry peskov, donald trump, ukraine, russia, kremlin, peace, peace process, peace negotiations, peace deal
Russia Remains Open to Talks on Ukraine - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains open to negotiations on the peace process in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"We are, in general, open to negotiations. We are maintaining our openness," Peskov said.
Asked about whether elections in Ukraine would be a prerequisite for Moscow to resume the talks, Peskov replied that "our president [Vladimir Putin] has not said anything about this yet."
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky had had many opportunities to end the conflict in Ukraine
but failed to act on them. He suggested that Ukraine needed an election and a new leader who could make a deal with Russia.