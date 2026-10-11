https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russia-us-diesel-deal-changes-global-status-quo---serbias-vucic-1124866656.html

Russia-US Diesel Deal Changes Global Status Quo - Serbia's Vucic

Russia-US Diesel Deal Changes Global Status Quo - Serbia's Vucic

Sputnik International

The deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Russian diesel exports changes the strategic status quo, former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

2026-10-11T16:34+0000

2026-10-11T16:34+0000

2026-10-11T16:34+0000

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aleksandar vucic

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"The agreement between Trump and Putin changes many things in the world, changes them strategically. Not because of the diesel fuel... The important thing is that the Americans put an end to a series of sanctions against Russia, while Trump proved himself to be practical and pragmatic," Vucic said on TikTok. The US president demonstrated that he wants to reduce diesel prices in the United States, one of the cornerstones of the country's well-being, Vucic said. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday. Following the conversation, the US president said that an agreement on diesel fuel supplies from Russia had been reached. On Saturday, the Russian government partially lifted the ban on diesel fuel exports. The first stage will allow 500,000 tonnes of diesel to be supplied to the global market, the Russian cabinet said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russia-us-diesel-deal-leaves-zelensky-isolated-ukraine-at-risk-of-total-energy-collapse-1124864741.html

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aleksandar vucic, donald trump, vladimir putin, serbia, russia, diesel, diesel fuel, us