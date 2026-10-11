https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/second-global-digital-forum-concludes-in-moscow-1124866227.html
Moscow's Global Digital Forum Concludes Successfully With 100+ Countries Participating
Moscow's Global Digital Forum Concludes Successfully With 100+ Countries Participating
Sputnik International
More than 100 countries participated in the second Global Digital Forum in Moscow, providing an opportunity for open discussions on pressing issues on the international digital agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.
2026-10-11T15:44+0000
2026-10-11T15:44+0000
2026-10-11T16:31+0000
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"As last year, the Global Digital Forum generated enormous interest, with representatives from more than 100 countries attending, including senior officials from communications and digital development ministries, private companies, and the expert community," Alimov said.According to the diplomat, the event provided an opportunity for frank and detailed discussions on international digital issues, including international information security, and helped participants identify steps to deepen cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT).He emphasized that the forum also strengthened interest among Global South countries in Russia's advanced technological solutions, which he said could help Moscow's partners achieve greater digital sovereignty.The diplomat added that discussions at the forum confirmed shared positions between Russia and developing countries on international platforms, particularly within the United Nations, while also identifying new areas of potential cooperation.According to Alimov, participants repeatedly emphasized the importance of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, whose negotiation process was launched at Russia's initiative."This international treaty, which has already been signed by 94 countries, will become an effective tool for law enforcement agencies in combating the use of information and communications technologies for unlawful purposes," he concluded.The second Global Digital Forum took place in Moscow from October 8 to 10, with Sputnik serving as its general media partner.
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Moscow's Global Digital Forum Concludes Successfully With 100+ Countries Participating
15:44 GMT 11.10.2026 (Updated: 16:31 GMT 11.10.2026)
More than 100 countries participated in the second Global Digital Forum in Moscow, providing an opportunity for open discussions on pressing issues on the international digital agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.
"As last year, the Global Digital Forum generated enormous interest, with representatives from more than 100 countries attending, including senior officials from communications and digital development ministries, private companies, and the expert community," Alimov said.
According to the diplomat, the event provided an opportunity for frank and detailed discussions on international digital issues, including international information security, and helped participants identify steps to deepen cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT).
He emphasized that the forum also strengthened interest among Global South countries in Russia's advanced technological solutions, which he said could help Moscow's partners achieve greater digital sovereignty.
"Promoting such domestic solutions is particularly important when certain unscrupulous international actors are aggressively attempting to impose their untested and often insecure technologies under the seemingly noble pretext of 'supporting development,'" Alimov noted.
The diplomat added that discussions at the forum confirmed shared positions between Russia and developing countries on international platforms, particularly within the United Nations, while also identifying new areas of potential cooperation.
According to Alimov, participants repeatedly emphasized the importance of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, whose negotiation process was launched at Russia's initiative.
"This international treaty, which has already been signed by 94 countries, will become an effective tool for law enforcement agencies in combating the use of information and communications technologies for unlawful purposes," he concluded.
The second Global Digital Forum
took place in Moscow from October 8 to 10, with Sputnik serving as its general media partner.