Global Digital Forum 2025 Program Shapes the Future of Tech

Nizhny Novgorod will host the Global Digital Forum (GDF) on June 5 and 6 , gathering over 1,000 IT experts and 10,000 online attendees to discuss digital technology trends, cooperation and business opportunities.

The event features a 9,000 sqm exhibition space, workshops, cultural events and sessions on AI, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty and more.Participants from more than 70 countries, including ministers and industry leaders, will network and share insights.Two-Day Program HighlightsInternational and High-Level ParticipationRepresentatives from over 70 countries will attend, including ministers of communication, IT experts, business leaders and figures from scientific and civil society communities.Attendees will have the chance to network with industry leaders and policymakers, exchange best practices and gain insights into shaping global digital trends.Why Nizhny Novgorod?Known as a leading Russian IT hub, Nizhny Novgorod combines an 800-year history with a strong industrial and scientific base.The region boasts over 2,000 IT companies employing more than 38,500 specialists, and ranks third in Russia for software industry development. It is also among Russia’s top ten industrial regions with engineering, metallurgy, chemical and petrochemical industries, electronics and energy.Cultural Experience and SupportBeyond the tech, the forum offers cultural programs showcasing the breath-taking Volga River landscapes and UNESCO heritage sites.Official foreign delegations are invited to attend for free, with the organizers covering accommodation, meals, cultural activities and local transport. Assistance with visas and travel expenses will be provided.Language and RegistrationSimultaneous translation will be available in seven languages: English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish, Farsi and Russian. Registration is open at GDFCONF.COM.After moderation, conference-goers receive a personal account to manage their event calendar and select sessions of interest.The Global Digital Forum promises to be a dynamic meeting point for shaping the future of digital innovation across continents.

