https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/us-strikes-on-irans-asaluyeh-fuel-hub-generated-15mln-tonnes-of-co2-equivalent---iran-1124864958.html
US Strikes on Iran's Asaluyeh Fuel Hub Generated 1.5Mln Tonnes of CO2 Equivalent - Iran
US Strikes on Iran's Asaluyeh Fuel Hub Generated 1.5Mln Tonnes of CO2 Equivalent - Iran
Sputnik International
The US strikes on a petrochemical hub in the Iranian city of Asaluyeh generated emissions equivalent to 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, Iranian Department of Environment (DOE) chief Shina Ansari said.
2026-10-11T11:34+0000
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"Several days of attacks on fuel storage and infrastructure facilities in Asaluyeh led to emissions equal to 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. Such amount of gas is absorbed annually by 66 million mature trees," Ansari said, as quoted by the Iranian state television company. On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In March, the US and Israel attacked targets at the South Pars gas field and the Assaluyeh industrial zone in southern Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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US Strikes on Iran's Asaluyeh Fuel Hub Generated 1.5Mln Tonnes of CO2 Equivalent - Iran
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US strikes on a petrochemical hub in the Iranian city of Asaluyeh generated emissions equivalent to 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, Iranian Department of Environment (DOE) chief Shina Ansari said.
"Several days of attacks on fuel storage and infrastructure facilities in Asaluyeh led to emissions equal to 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. Such amount of gas is absorbed annually by 66 million mature trees," Ansari said, as quoted by the Iranian state television company.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran
, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In March, the US and Israel attacked targets at the South Pars gas field and the Assaluyeh industrial zone in southern Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.