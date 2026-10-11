https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/us-to-use-new-greenland-base-for-anti-submarine-operations-near-strategic-atlantic-chokepoint-1124863731.html
US to Use New Greenland Base for Anti-Submarine Operations Near Strategic Atlantic Chokepoint
US to Use New Greenland Base for Anti-Submarine Operations Near Strategic Atlantic Chokepoint
Sputnik International
The US will gain a base for anti-submarine operations near the strategically important Greenland-Iceland-UK (GIUK) gap under a September 22 agreement with Denmark and Greenland, Troy Bouffard, director of the Center for Arctic Security and Resilience at the University of Alaska, told Sputnik.
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“The immediate value is access, surveillance, and logistics. Narsarsuaq restores the historic North Atlantic air bridge toward Iceland and provides a base for anti-submarine and undersea operations near the western edge of the GIUK gap,” Bouffard explained.The agreement also provides for a smaller facility at Mestersvig in eastern Greenland, potentially supporting radar, communications, space surveillance, and unmanned systems.He stressed that the agreement also prevents non-NATO countries from establishing military installations in Greenland, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-may-face-climate-logistic-issues-while-building-military-bases-in-greenland--expert-1124856030.html
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US to Use New Greenland Base for Anti-Submarine Operations Near Strategic Atlantic Chokepoint
The US will gain a base for anti-submarine operations near the strategically important Greenland-Iceland-UK (GIUK) gap under a September 22 agreement with Denmark and Greenland, Troy Bouffard, director of the Center for Arctic Security and Resilience at the University of Alaska, told Sputnik.
“The immediate value is access, surveillance, and logistics. Narsarsuaq restores the historic North Atlantic air bridge toward Iceland and provides a base for anti-submarine and undersea operations near the western edge of the GIUK gap,” Bouffard explained.
The agreement also provides for a smaller facility at Mestersvig in eastern Greenland
, potentially supporting radar, communications, space surveillance, and unmanned systems.
“Missile warning or homeland defense sensors could be added over time, though no such plans have been announced,” Bouffard added.
He stressed that the agreement also prevents non-NATO countries from establishing military installations in Greenland, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.