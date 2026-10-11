https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/us-to-use-new-greenland-base-for-anti-submarine-operations-near-strategic-atlantic-chokepoint-1124863731.html

US to Use New Greenland Base for Anti-Submarine Operations Near Strategic Atlantic Chokepoint

US to Use New Greenland Base for Anti-Submarine Operations Near Strategic Atlantic Chokepoint

Sputnik International

The US will gain a base for anti-submarine operations near the strategically important Greenland-Iceland-UK (GIUK) gap under a September 22 agreement with Denmark and Greenland, Troy Bouffard, director of the Center for Arctic Security and Resilience at the University of Alaska, told Sputnik.

2026-10-11T07:31+0000

2026-10-11T07:31+0000

2026-10-11T07:31+0000

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“The immediate value is access, surveillance, and logistics. Narsarsuaq restores the historic North Atlantic air bridge toward Iceland and provides a base for anti-submarine and undersea operations near the western edge of the GIUK gap,” Bouffard explained.The agreement also provides for a smaller facility at Mestersvig in eastern Greenland, potentially supporting radar, communications, space surveillance, and unmanned systems.He stressed that the agreement also prevents non-NATO countries from establishing military installations in Greenland, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-may-face-climate-logistic-issues-while-building-military-bases-in-greenland--expert-1124856030.html

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