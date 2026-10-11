https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/world-petroleum-congress-opens-in-riyadh-after-deadly-airport-attack-1124865074.html

World Petroleum Congress Opens in Riyadh After Deadly Airport Attack

World Petroleum Congress Opens in Riyadh After Deadly Airport Attack

Sputnik International

The World Petroleum Congress opened in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said.

2026-10-11T12:19+0000

2026-10-11T12:19+0000

2026-10-11T12:19+0000

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"The 25th WPC Energy Congress kicks off today in Riyadh," the statement on X read. The kingdom is hosting the congress for the first time since it opened in London in 1933. The event was organized by the Ministry of Energy as part of the International Energy Week. It includes meetings of ministers, specialized sessions dedicated to youth, women, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as a parallel international exhibition. More than 70 ministers, over 300 senior executives and heads of more than 25 international energy organizations were expected to take part in the congress before strikes attributed to Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, killed 12 people and injured hundreds on Saturday. A source in the region's oil industry told Sputnik that a number of energy companies either canceled or reduced their presence at the congress. The Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen accused the Houthi of attacking the air hub. The Houthis have repeatedly warned airlines against flying to or over Saudi Arabia during the military operation, which they launched in response to strikes on Yemen.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/trump-calls-riyadh-airport-attack-not-acceptable-1124863229.html

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yemen, saudi arabia, houthis, riyadh, strike, attack, drone attack