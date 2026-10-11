https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/zelensky-acting-hysterically-irrationally-by-refusing-to-talk---kremlin-1124864822.html

Zelensky Acting Hysterically, Irrationally by Refusing to Talk - Kremlin

Zelensky Acting Hysterically, Irrationally by Refusing to Talk - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky is panicked and unable to act rationally, otherwise he would be more inclined to hold peace talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-10-11T11:32+0000

2026-10-11T11:32+0000

2026-10-11T11:32+0000

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"Zelensky, being hysterical, is naturally incapable of any deliberate action. If he could act rationally he would show propensity for peace talks," Peskov told Vesti news service's journalist Pavel Zarubin. Instead, Zelensky continues demanding more money from his allies for air defense systems and access to the Starlink satellite internet to strike targets inside Russia, the spokesman noted. Peskov called Zelensky's aggression toward Russia a tragic mistake. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 1 that Russia would like to end hostilities in Ukraine as quickly as possible through a peaceful settlement. Moscow is ready to hold talks, but Kiev does not seem willing to do so, Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-turns-to-putin-for-diesel-as-zelensky-resorts-to-kinetic-blackmail--ex-pentagon-analyst-1124861952.html

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dmitry peskov, volodymyr zelensky, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, starlink, peace, peace negotiations, peace talks, peace deal