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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/zelensky-acting-hysterically-irrationally-by-refusing-to-talk---kremlin-1124864822.html
Zelensky Acting Hysterically, Irrationally by Refusing to Talk - Kremlin
Zelensky Acting Hysterically, Irrationally by Refusing to Talk - Kremlin
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Vladimir Zelensky is panicked and unable to act rationally, otherwise he would be more inclined to hold peace talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-10-11T11:32+0000
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"Zelensky, being hysterical, is naturally incapable of any deliberate action. If he could act rationally he would show propensity for peace talks," Peskov told Vesti news service's journalist Pavel Zarubin. Instead, Zelensky continues demanding more money from his allies for air defense systems and access to the Starlink satellite internet to strike targets inside Russia, the spokesman noted. Peskov called Zelensky's aggression toward Russia a tragic mistake. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 1 that Russia would like to end hostilities in Ukraine as quickly as possible through a peaceful settlement. Moscow is ready to hold talks, but Kiev does not seem willing to do so, Putin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-turns-to-putin-for-diesel-as-zelensky-resorts-to-kinetic-blackmail--ex-pentagon-analyst-1124861952.html
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Zelensky Acting Hysterically, Irrationally by Refusing to Talk - Kremlin

11:32 GMT 11.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav KrasilnikovA Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Zelensky is panicked and unable to act rationally, otherwise he would be more inclined to hold peace talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Zelensky, being hysterical, is naturally incapable of any deliberate action. If he could act rationally he would show propensity for peace talks," Peskov told Vesti news service's journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Instead, Zelensky continues demanding more money from his allies for air defense systems and access to the Starlink satellite internet to strike targets inside Russia, the spokesman noted.
Peskov called Zelensky's aggression toward Russia a tragic mistake.
"It is a tragic mistake for Ukraine. One cannot do this to Russia. Those who behave like this toward Russia pay the price. Now Ukraine is paying the price," Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 1 that Russia would like to end hostilities in Ukraine as quickly as possible through a peaceful settlement. Moscow is ready to hold talks, but Kiev does not seem willing to do so, Putin said.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
Analysis
Trump Turns to Putin for Diesel as Zelensky Resorts to ‘Kinetic Blackmail’ — Ex-Pentagon Analyst
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