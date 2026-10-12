https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/chinese-foreign-ministry-on-reported-russia-ukraine-energy-truce-china-backs-all-settlement-efforts-1124869191.html
All Efforts to Settle Conflict Welcomed: China on Russia-Ukraine Energy Truce
All Efforts to Settle Conflict Welcomed: China on Russia-Ukraine Energy Truce
Sputnik International
China supports all efforts that contribute to resolving the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks about an energy truce between Moscow and Kiev.
2026-10-12T09:22+0000
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"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear, we have always believed that dialogue and negotiations are the only feasible way to resolve the crisis, and we support all efforts that promote peace," Mao Ning told reporters.On Sunday, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy truce, which, according to him, comes into effect immediately.
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All Efforts to Settle Conflict Welcomed: China on Russia-Ukraine Energy Truce
09:22 GMT 12.10.2026 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 12.10.2026)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China supports all efforts that contribute to resolving the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks about an energy truce between Moscow and Kiev.
"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear, we have always believed that dialogue and negotiations are the only feasible way to resolve the crisis, and we support all efforts that promote peace," Mao Ning told reporters.
On Sunday, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy truce
, which, according to him, comes into effect immediately.