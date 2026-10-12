International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/north-korea-fires-several-ballistic-missiles-towards-sea-of-japan---south-koreas-military-1124869301.html
North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - South Korea’s Military
North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - South Korea’s Military
Sputnik International
North Korea on Monday fired several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said.
2026-10-12T09:25+0000
2026-10-12T09:25+0000
asia
north korea
south korea
pyongyang
ballistic missiles
missile
missile launch
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976404_0:0:1761:992_1920x0_80_0_0_10a955c4d494d40ff721cbf5f9bbad9d.png
"On October 12, at approximately 9:20 A.M [00:20 A.M. GMT[ our military detected the launch of several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the Sea of ​​Japan," the JCS said in a statement. The South Korean military has stepped up surveillance in case of further launches, the JCS said. South Korea, the United States, and Japan maintain close information sharing regarding North Korea's ballistic missiles and remain in a state of full combat readiness. Some of the ballistic missiles launched by North Korea flew more than 900 kilometers (560 miles), the South Korean JCS said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/north-korea-launches-10-ballistic-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan--south-korea-1123823332.html
north korea
south korea
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976404_232:0:1565:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_d72ab09c67e0d4c603989635d2eb8357.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, south korea, pyongyang, ballistic missiles, missile, missile launch
north korea, south korea, pyongyang, ballistic missiles, missile, missile launch

North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - South Korea’s Military

09:25 GMT 12.10.2026
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023
Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea on Monday fired several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said.
"On October 12, at approximately 9:20 A.M [00:20 A.M. GMT[ our military detected the launch of several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the Sea of ​​Japan," the JCS said in a statement.
The South Korean military has stepped up surveillance in case of further launches, the JCS said. South Korea, the United States, and Japan maintain close information sharing regarding North Korea's ballistic missiles and remain in a state of full combat readiness.
Some of the ballistic missiles launched by North Korea flew more than 900 kilometers (560 miles), the South Korean JCS said.
Transporter-erector-launchers (TELs) for North Korean rocket artillery, preparing to fire short-range ballistic missiles in a live-fire drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2026
Military
North Korea Launches 10 Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan — South Korea
14 March, 09:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала