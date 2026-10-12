https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/north-korea-fires-several-ballistic-missiles-towards-sea-of-japan---south-koreas-military-1124869301.html

North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - South Korea’s Military

North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - South Korea’s Military

Sputnik International

North Korea on Monday fired several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said.

2026-10-12T09:25+0000

2026-10-12T09:25+0000

2026-10-12T09:25+0000

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"On October 12, at approximately 9:20 A.M [00:20 A.M. GMT[ our military detected the launch of several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the Sea of ​​Japan," the JCS said in a statement. The South Korean military has stepped up surveillance in case of further launches, the JCS said. South Korea, the United States, and Japan maintain close information sharing regarding North Korea's ballistic missiles and remain in a state of full combat readiness. Some of the ballistic missiles launched by North Korea flew more than 900 kilometers (560 miles), the South Korean JCS said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/north-korea-launches-10-ballistic-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan--south-korea-1123823332.html

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