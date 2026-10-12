https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/north-korea-fires-several-ballistic-missiles-towards-sea-of-japan---south-koreas-military-1124869301.html
North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - South Korea’s Military
North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - South Korea’s Military
Sputnik International
North Korea on Monday fired several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said.
2026-10-12T09:25+0000
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"On October 12, at approximately 9:20 A.M [00:20 A.M. GMT[ our military detected the launch of several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the Sea of Japan," the JCS said in a statement. The South Korean military has stepped up surveillance in case of further launches, the JCS said. South Korea, the United States, and Japan maintain close information sharing regarding North Korea's ballistic missiles and remain in a state of full combat readiness. Some of the ballistic missiles launched by North Korea flew more than 900 kilometers (560 miles), the South Korean JCS said.
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North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - South Korea’s Military
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea on Monday fired several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said.
"On October 12, at approximately 9:20 A.M [00:20 A.M. GMT[ our military detected the launch of several ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the Sea of Japan," the JCS said in a statement.
The South Korean military has stepped up surveillance in case of further launches, the JCS said. South Korea, the United States, and Japan maintain close information sharing regarding North Korea's ballistic missiles and remain in a state of full combat readiness.
Some of the ballistic missiles launched
by North Korea flew more than 900 kilometers (560 miles), the South Korean JCS said.