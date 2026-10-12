https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-continues-strikes-against-ukraine-port-infrastructure-ships-used-by-army---mod-1124868152.html
Russia Continues Strikes Against Ukraine Port Infrastructure, Ships Used by Army - MoD
Russia Continues Strikes Against Ukraine Port Infrastructure, Ships Used by Army - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes against Ukraine's port infrastructure and naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities of Ukraine's port infrastructure, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. The strike damaged a cargo ship en route by sea, which was delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russia-strikes-ship-delivering-cargo-for-ukrainian-forces-to-chernomorsk-port-military-1124853092.html
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Russia Continues Strikes Against Ukraine Port Infrastructure, Ships Used by Army - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes against Ukraine's port infrastructure and naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities of Ukraine's port infrastructure, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.
The strike damaged a cargo ship en route by sea, which was delivering military cargo
to the port of Odessa, the statement read.