https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-turns-battlefield-footage-into-fuel-for-training-military-ai--1124868016.html
Russia Turns Battlefield Footage Into Fuel for Training Military AI
Russia Turns Battlefield Footage Into Fuel for Training Military AI
Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the development of its own platform that allows unmanned systems developers to access combat data for training military artificial intelligence models. More than 40 organizations have already joined the service.
2026-10-12T07:47+0000
2026-10-12T07:47+0000
2026-10-12T07:47+0000
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russian ministry of defense
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artificial intelligence (ai)
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"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has established a service providing unmanned systems developers with access to recorded data from the combat deployment of drones for the purpose of training military neural networks," the ministry said in a statement.According to the ministry, the platform provides developers with access to a specialized data repository containing processed video footage documenting the combat use of first-person-view (FPV) drones, as well as other multirotor and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.The defense agency emphasized that the new platform is intended to bolster the Russian Armed Forces' ability to adapt to emerging challenges in AI."This approach makes it possible to improve the resilience and adaptability of the Russian Armed Forces to modern challenges in the field of artificial intelligence," the ministry stated.Defense officials further noted that the platform employs information security measures based on certified protection systems, including advanced cryptographic and authentication technologies, to protect the data and regulate access to the service.
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russia, russian ministry of defense, russian armed forces, defense ministry, military drills, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)
russia, russian ministry of defense, russian armed forces, defense ministry, military drills, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)
Russia Turns Battlefield Footage Into Fuel for Training Military AI
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the development of a platform that gives unmanned systems developers access to combat data for training military AI models. More than 40 organizations have already signed up to use the service.
"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has established a service providing unmanned systems developers with access to recorded data from the combat deployment of drones for the purpose of training military neural networks," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the platform provides developers with access to a specialized data repository containing processed video footage documenting the combat use of first-person-view (FPV) drones, as well as other multirotor and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.
"Currently, more than 40 organizations are linked up to the service and are engaged in training neural networks, including integrating them into their own combat unmanned systems," said Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Shcherbinin, who oversees the project.
The defense agency emphasized that the new platform is intended to bolster the Russian Armed Forces' ability to adapt to emerging challenges in AI.
"This approach makes it possible to improve the resilience and adaptability of the Russian Armed Forces to modern challenges in the field of artificial intelligence," the ministry stated.
Defense officials further noted that the platform employs information security measures based on certified protection systems, including advanced cryptographic and authentication technologies, to protect the data and regulate access to the service.