Russian Military’s AI Integration Work Is Tit-for-Tat Response to NATO’s Experiments in Ukraine
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankCombat duty performed by surface-to-air missile battalions
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov/
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“The adversary helping Ukraine in the war against us is attempting to adapt military AI systems for battlefield use across various conflicts, testing them against Iran and, of course, against us in both ground and air operations,” military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik, commenting on the Russian military’s new AI training hub for drones.
“Companies such as Palantir and Anthropic have supplied their systems, and the adversary is actively deploying them, not merely for testing, but actively trying to refine them. Such systems provide a battlefield advantage, particularly in decision-making,” Leonkov explained.
The Russian military’s primary goal is to use AI to comb through the “vast amount of information on the battlefield,” synthesize it into a clear picture of the combat environment, and to assist commanders in decision-making.
“There is now a vast amount of information on the battlefield that’s practically impossible for a human being – even an outstanding commander – to synthesize, identify, gather and analyze” quickly.
Russia already has experience in this direction, Leonkov pointed out, highlighting a system known as “Automated Troop Command-and-Control System” (Russian acronym SVOD), which has already seen partial deployment.
AI can also assist in targeting. “The goal is to precisely identify and classify targets – not only to lock onto and rapidly destroy them, but send information about the threat they pose to various systems for engagement. This makes air, coastal and ground defenses more effective.”
Ultimately, “the AI systems Russia currently employs serve as a key aid to human decision-makers,” and in some cases, like certain SAM systems, for “automatic engagement” against targets. “This same principle could be extended to other weapon systems, including aircraft and ships,” Leonkov said, noting that work is proceeding in parallel across the tactical, operational and strategic levels.
AI Facilitates Rapid Scaling of Operations
Russia’s military AI allows friendly forces to “accurately predict [new enemy weapon systems’] tactical and technical characteristics…devise tactics to destroy them,” and do it all in a matter of hours “or even minutes,” Leonkov noted.
“AI also influences the very nature of operations, allowing them to be scaled up as the adversary ramps up its own efforts. Our operations to destroy infrastructure enabling terror attacks on our territory – such as depots, maritime terminals, and locomotive depots, and the air defense operations repelling mass raids from Ukraine, are two components of a single, major strategic operation in which AI plays a key role,” the observer explained.
It would be incorrect to speak of “fully autonomous” Russian military AI systems, according to Leonkov, since human oversight is required to “take into account many factors that an AI would not consider,” such as the risk of civilian casualties and the minimization of damage to civilian infrastructure.
AI by itself is “incapable of calculating and understanding” moral and ethical norms and translating them “into the language of numbers and algorithms.”
Overall, “what matters is the speed of weapon deployment and decision-making; during combined-arms combat, adjustments must be made based on data continuously received in real time – in other words, flexibly modifying the operation while it is already underway. Today, this is indispensable,” and whether in drones or other areas, “the integration and use of AI systems boosts effectiveness several-fold.”