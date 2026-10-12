https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russian-militarys-ai-integration-work-is-tit-for-tat-response-to-natos-experiments-in-ukraine-1124870801.html

Russian Military’s AI Integration Work Is Tit-for-Tat Response to NATO’s Experiments in Ukraine

Russian Military’s AI Integration Work Is Tit-for-Tat Response to NATO’s Experiments in Ukraine

Sputnik International

“The adversary helping Ukraine in the war against us is attempting to adapt military AI systems for battlefield use across various conflicts, testing them against Iran and, of course, against us in both ground and air operations,” military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik, commenting on the Russian military’s new AI training hub for drones.

2026-10-12T13:10+0000

2026-10-12T13:10+0000

2026-10-12T13:10+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

alexei leonkov

russia

ukraine

nato

palantir

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/0c/1124870626_0:196:2943:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_ca00028086c551befed1a3ac488c2590.jpg

The Russian military’s primary goal is to use AI to comb through the “vast amount of information on the battlefield,” synthesize it into a clear picture of the combat environment, and to assist commanders in decision-making.Russia already has experience in this direction, Leonkov pointed out, highlighting a system known as “Automated Troop Command-and-Control System” (Russian acronym SVOD), which has already seen partial deployment.AI can also assist in targeting. “The goal is to precisely identify and classify targets – not only to lock onto and rapidly destroy them, but send information about the threat they pose to various systems for engagement. This makes air, coastal and ground defenses more effective.”Ultimately, “the AI systems Russia currently employs serve as a key aid to human decision-makers,” and in some cases, like certain SAM systems, for “automatic engagement” against targets. “This same principle could be extended to other weapon systems, including aircraft and ships,” Leonkov said, noting that work is proceeding in parallel across the tactical, operational and strategic levels.AI Facilitates Rapid Scaling of OperationsRussia’s military AI allows friendly forces to “accurately predict [new enemy weapon systems’] tactical and technical characteristics…devise tactics to destroy them,” and do it all in a matter of hours “or even minutes,” Leonkov noted.It would be incorrect to speak of “fully autonomous” Russian military AI systems, according to Leonkov, since human oversight is required to “take into account many factors that an AI would not consider,” such as the risk of civilian casualties and the minimization of damage to civilian infrastructure.AI by itself is “incapable of calculating and understanding” moral and ethical norms and translating them “into the language of numbers and algorithms.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-turns-battlefield-footage-into-fuel-for-training-military-ai--1124868016.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-concerned-about-us-renaming-ai-to-super-intelligence---deputy-foreign-minister-1124868481.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, alexei leonkov, russia, ukraine, nato, palantir