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Strategic Mutual Trust Between Russia, China Strengthened - Chinese Foreign Minister
Strategic Mutual Trust Between Russia, China Strengthened - Chinese Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Strategic mutual trust between Russia and China has strengthened, and multilateral cooperation has become closer, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
2026-10-12T15:52+0000
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"The strategic mutual trust between the two countries [Russia and China] has become even stronger, cooperation in all areas is more stable, and multilateral cooperation is closer," Wang Yi said. China is ready to work with Russia to strengthen integration of maritime strategies and protect each other's legitimate maritime rights and interests, the minister added.
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Strategic Mutual Trust Between Russia, China Strengthened - Chinese Foreign Minister

15:52 GMT 12.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov Russian and Chinese flags.File photo
 Russian and Chinese flags.File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Strategic mutual trust between Russia and China has strengthened, and multilateral cooperation has become closer, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
"The strategic mutual trust between the two countries [Russia and China] has become even stronger, cooperation in all areas is more stable, and multilateral cooperation is closer," Wang Yi said.
China is ready to work with Russia to strengthen integration of maritime strategies and protect each other's legitimate maritime rights and interests, the minister added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
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