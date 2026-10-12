https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/strategic-mutual-trust-between-russia-china-strengthened---chinese-foreign-minister-1124871703.html

Strategic Mutual Trust Between Russia, China Strengthened - Chinese Foreign Minister

Strategic Mutual Trust Between Russia, China Strengthened - Chinese Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Strategic mutual trust between Russia and China has strengthened, and multilateral cooperation has become closer, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

2026-10-12T15:52+0000

2026-10-12T15:52+0000

2026-10-12T15:52+0000

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"The strategic mutual trust between the two countries [Russia and China] has become even stronger, cooperation in all areas is more stable, and multilateral cooperation is closer," Wang Yi said. China is ready to work with Russia to strengthen integration of maritime strategies and protect each other's legitimate maritime rights and interests, the minister added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-china-trade-to-reach-record-270275-billion-by-yearend---deputy-pms-office-1124854388.html

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