https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/trump-doubles-down-on-diesel-fuel-deal-with-russia-1124871475.html

Trump Doubles Down on Diesel Fuel Deal With Russia

Trump Doubles Down on Diesel Fuel Deal With Russia

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it was a right decision on his part to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel supplies.

2026-10-12T15:48+0000

2026-10-12T15:48+0000

2026-10-12T15:48+0000

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"I made the right choice for the American People," Trump wrote on Truth Social. On Friday, Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He later announced that they reached an agreement on the supply of diesel fuel and said that the US was very pleased to receive Russian diesel fuel and had a need for it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/bessent-says-russian-diesel-imports-benefit-americans-1124865804.html

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