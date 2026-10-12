https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/trump-doubles-down-on-diesel-fuel-deal-with-russia-1124871475.html
Trump Doubles Down on Diesel Fuel Deal With Russia
Trump Doubles Down on Diesel Fuel Deal With Russia
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it was a right decision on his part to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel supplies.
2026-10-12T15:48+0000
2026-10-12T15:48+0000
2026-10-12T15:48+0000
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"I made the right choice for the American People," Trump wrote on Truth Social. On Friday, Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He later announced that they reached an agreement on the supply of diesel fuel and said that the US was very pleased to receive Russian diesel fuel and had a need for it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/bessent-says-russian-diesel-imports-benefit-americans-1124865804.html
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donald trump, us, russia, diesel, diesel fuel
Trump Doubles Down on Diesel Fuel Deal With Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it was a right decision on his part to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel supplies.
"I made the right choice for the American People," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
On Friday, Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He later announced that they reached an agreement on the supply of diesel fuel and said that the US was very pleased to receive Russian diesel fuel
and had a need for it.