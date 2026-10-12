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Trump Doubles Down on Diesel Fuel Deal With Russia
Trump Doubles Down on Diesel Fuel Deal With Russia
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it was a right decision on his part to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel supplies.
2026-10-12T15:48+0000
2026-10-12T15:48+0000
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"I made the right choice for the American People," Trump wrote on Truth Social. On Friday, Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He later announced that they reached an agreement on the supply of diesel fuel and said that the US was very pleased to receive Russian diesel fuel and had a need for it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/bessent-says-russian-diesel-imports-benefit-americans-1124865804.html
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Trump Doubles Down on Diesel Fuel Deal With Russia

15:48 GMT 12.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it was a right decision on his part to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel supplies.
"I made the right choice for the American People," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
On Friday, Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He later announced that they reached an agreement on the supply of diesel fuel and said that the US was very pleased to receive Russian diesel fuel and had a need for it.
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Bessent Says Russian Diesel Imports Benefit Americans
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