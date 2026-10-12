https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/uae-delivers-over-250-tonnes-of-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-strip---reports-1124868613.html

UAE Delivers Over 250 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip - Reports

UAE Delivers Over 250 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip - Reports

Sputnik International

The United Arab Emirates has delivered two truck convoys carrying 259 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip over the past week, Emirati news agency WAM has reported.

2026-10-12T07:32+0000

2026-10-12T07:32+0000

2026-10-12T07:32+0000

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Two convoys comprising 20 trucks and carrying 259 tonnes of food entered the Gaza Strip this week as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the report said. The humanitarian aid shipment was reportedly dispatched to the Gaza Strip from the Emirati logistics hub at the Egyptian port of Arish. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to a massive, unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Subsequently, fighters from Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated border areas, opening fire on military personnel and civilians and taking more than 250 hostages, third of which were never recovered alive. According to authorities, approximately 1,200 people were killed in Israel on the day of the attack. The Israeli army then launched a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the Palestinian enclave is now almost completely destroyed, with more than 70,000 Palestinians killed, according to the local health ministry. Over the past two and a half years, the conflict in the Middle East has steadily escalated, evolving into a regional confrontation involving Israel, Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis and Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/gaza-authorities-say-israel-blocking-most-of-humanitarian-aid-1124699886.html

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palestinians, middle east, gaza strip, uae, hezbollah, hamas, humanitarian aid, humanitarian crisis, humanitarian issues