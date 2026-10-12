https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/uk-politician-farage-calls-ukraine-one-of-most-corrupt-countries-on-earth-1124871580.html

UK Politician Farage Calls Ukraine One of Most Corrupt Countries on Earth

UK Politician Farage Calls Ukraine One of Most Corrupt Countries on Earth

Sputnik International

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage on Monday called Ukraine one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

2026-10-12T15:50+0000

2026-10-12T15:50+0000

2026-10-12T15:50+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

nigel farage

donald trump

united kingdom (uk)

corruption

corruption scandal

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483717_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c37a4e34399eb81b99bf2599cb88aec6.jpg

"Look, you know, this is one of the most corrupt countries on Earth. All right, we know that. I've been very, very worried about where some of our money has gone... Zelensky's administration has been rocked by corruption claims, which perhaps makes at some point a general election there an important thing to do," Farage said at a press conference. At the same time, the politician said that it is still necessary to support Kiev. In this regard, it is important to closely follow the situation, so corrupt official do not take the UK taxpayers' money, he added. On October 11, US President Donald Trump said that Zelensky should hold an election in Ukraine. He also accused Zelensky of creating problems for the entire world. Trump believes that Ukraine needs a new leader, capable of achieving an agreement with Russia. In turn, Zelensky again refused to hold an election in Ukraine, and set a condition that he would be willing to address the issue of holding elections only if there were a full ceasefire lasting at least 60 days.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/zelensky-does-not-deserve-respite-on-battlefield---lavrov-1124870122.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, nigel farage, donald trump, united kingdom (uk), corruption, corruption scandal