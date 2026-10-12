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Zelensky Does Not Deserve Respite on Battlefield - Lavrov
Zelensky Does Not Deserve Respite on Battlefield - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Vladimir Zelensky does not deserve a respite on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-10-12T12:25+0000
2026-10-12T12:25+0000
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"His [Zelensky's] theatrical amazement at US President Trump's statement, it reflects only one thing, that he really wants to use any words, any initiatives, any ideas that get into the public space in order to promote his interest in a respite by hook or by crook. I do not think he deserves a respite," Lavrov told a press conference, following talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji.Lavrov said he briefed his Lebanese counterpart on developments in and around Ukraine during the meeting in Moscow. Zelensky speaks of readiness to hold elections if he is given two months to gather strength, but during that time Europe will pump Ukraine with new weapons to continue the terrorist war against the Russian people, he added.
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Zelensky Does Not Deserve Respite on Battlefield - Lavrov

12:25 GMT 12.10.2026
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Zelensky does not deserve a respite on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"His [Zelensky's] theatrical amazement at US President Trump's statement, it reflects only one thing, that he really wants to use any words, any initiatives, any ideas that get into the public space in order to promote his interest in a respite by hook or by crook. I do not think he deserves a respite," Lavrov told a press conference, following talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji.
Lavrov said he briefed his Lebanese counterpart on developments in and around Ukraine during the meeting in Moscow.
"[Zelensky's] goal is one and very simple - to bargain for time to get a pause," the Russian minister said.
Zelensky speaks of readiness to hold elections if he is given two months to gather strength, but during that time Europe will pump Ukraine with new weapons to continue the terrorist war against the Russian people, he added.
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