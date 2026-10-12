https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/ukrainian-soldiers-abandon-positions-over-food-shortages--radio-intercept-1124868826.html

Food Shortages Drive Ukrainian Soldiers to Abandon Positions — Radio Intercept

Food Shortages Drive Ukrainian Soldiers to Abandon Positions — Radio Intercept

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian serviceman complained to his commander, whose call sign is Python, about stomach pain caused by a lack of food and stated that his unit intended to abandon their positions, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.

2026-10-12T09:15+0000

2026-10-12T09:15+0000

2026-10-12T09:29+0000

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"Python, tell the command: we physically cannot handle staying at these positions for this long anymore, our health is deteriorating. Everyone has stomach pain, it feels like our stomachs are eating themselves. We do not want to die from ulcers. It is simply impossible to hold out with supplies like this," the Ukrainian serviceman told his commander. He added that his unit would wait for overcast weather before retreating from their current position.

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