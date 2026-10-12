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Food Shortages Drive Ukrainian Soldiers to Abandon Positions — Radio Intercept
Food Shortages Drive Ukrainian Soldiers to Abandon Positions — Radio Intercept
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian serviceman complained to his commander, whose call sign is Python, about stomach pain caused by a lack of food and stated that his unit intended to abandon their positions, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
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"Python, tell the command: we physically cannot handle staying at these positions for this long anymore, our health is deteriorating. Everyone has stomach pain, it feels like our stomachs are eating themselves. We do not want to die from ulcers. It is simply impossible to hold out with supplies like this," the Ukrainian serviceman told his commander. He added that his unit would wait for overcast weather before retreating from their current position.
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Food Shortages Drive Ukrainian Soldiers to Abandon Positions — Radio Intercept

09:15 GMT 12.10.2026 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 12.10.2026)
© AP Photo / LIBKOSUkrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier on Aug. 30, 2023.
Ukrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier on Aug. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
© AP Photo / LIBKOS
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DONETSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian serviceman radioed his commander—call sign Python—to complain of stomach pain brought on by hunger, warning that his unit was preparing to abandon its positions, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
"Python, tell the command: we physically cannot handle staying at these positions for this long anymore, our health is deteriorating. Everyone has stomach pain, it feels like our stomachs are eating themselves. We do not want to die from ulcers. It is simply impossible to hold out with supplies like this," the Ukrainian serviceman told his commander.
He added that his unit would wait for overcast weather before retreating from their current position.
A wounded Ukrainian soldier on Sept. 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
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6 July, 07:17 GMT
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