Ukraine ‘Ideologically Selects’ PoWs by Reclaiming Some and Writing Others Off – Expert
© Sputnik / Алексей Майшев / Go to the mediabankUkrainian PoWs being led through the memorial 'Nothing is Forgotten, Nothing is Forgiven!' in Lugansk People's Republic in a day of remembrance to the victims of Ukrainian aggression. April 14, 2022.
© Sputnik / Алексей Майшев/
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Ukraine does not take back all of its prisoners of war, only those it considers ideologically or politically useful, Institute of CIS Countries leading researcher Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.
"Those who could tell the truth about conditions in Russian captivity – that they are fed, receive medical care, and are treated humanely – are taken back last, or not taken at all," Dudchak says.
Who is given priority?
Ukraine agrees to take back only those prisoners who are willing to speak about alleged "brutality" by Russian forces and can be used in the information war
Priority is given to officers, nationalists, Azov fighters*
In April, Ukraine refused to take back rank-and-file soldiers and contract troops, demanding only unit commanders
"According to Ukrainian human rights activists, around 40% of the prisoners Ukraine could take back remain on the lists for years because Kiev does not submit exchange requests or blocks the process," the pundit notes.
The Dead are of No Use to Ukraine
The situation is especially troubling when it comes to the dead. Ukraine is extremely reluctant to take back the bodies: they must be identified, processed, transported, and families must then be compensated.
According to the UN, only about 30% of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the conflict have been returned, even though Russia has handed over tens of thousands.
The rest remain in morgues on the Russian side, because Ukraine has little incentive to take them back: each body means compensation payments to the family, which authorities are trying to minimize.
Ideological Selection
"The Ukrainian side is lying when it claims that Russia is constantly delaying prisoner exchanges," Dudchak stresses. "Its media says Russia has never taken a single humanitarian step – that is an outright lie."
Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova has said that Russia is ready to hand over 224 Ukrainian nationals serving prison sentences in exchange for Russian prisoners of war, but Ukraine refuses to take them back.
This is not an isolated case: Ukraine has rejected exchange proposals more than ten times since the start of 2026, each time setting new conditions, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"Ideological selection is not just a figure of speech. It is a real practice: instead of taking back all their people, they choose whom they can use and whom they can simply write off," Dudchak concludes.
*Banned as terrorists in Russia