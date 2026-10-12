https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/contacts-on-energy-ceasefire-ongoing-moscow-will-inform-later---kremlin-1124869762.html
Contacts on Energy Ceasefire Ongoing, Moscow Will Inform Later - Kremlin
Contacts on Energy Ceasefire Ongoing, Moscow Will Inform Later - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Kremlin will inform when it has something to say about the energy truce, and contacts are continuing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-10-12T10:18+0000
2026-10-12T10:18+0000
2026-10-12T10:18+0000
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"Contacts are continuing. As soon as we have something to say on this topic, we will definitely inform you," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether an agreement on an energy truce was actually reached, as stated by Trump.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy truce, which, according to him, comes into effect immediately.Russia has repeatedly said that it does not want a truce, but a long-term peace, and it is ready to do everything possible for this, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia is seeking effective measures and responsible solutions in the situation surrounding Ukraine that will enable a peaceful settlement, Peskov said.Europe continues to do everything it can to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from ending, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."Europeans clearly do not belong to the party of peace, the party that is looking for ways to reach a peaceful settlement. Europeans are, rather, the party of war, which continues to do everything to prevent this war from ending," Peskov told reporters.Russia is grateful to the United States for continuing its efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said.Moscow Expects Objectivity From Trial on Sabotage of Nord Stream PipelinesMoscow expects objectivity from the trial in the case of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Dmitry Peskov said."We expect objectivity, we expect the verdict to be announced," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about what the Kremlin expects from the trial in the case of the Nord Stream bombing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/trump-announces-immediate-energy-ceasefire-between-russia-and-ukraine-1124865652.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/kremlin-calls-explosions-on-nord-stream-pipelines-act-of-terrorist-sabotage-against-eu-1124611985.html
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Contacts on Energy Ceasefire Ongoing, Moscow Will Inform Later - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin will inform when it has something to say about the energy truce, and contacts are continuing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Contacts are continuing. As soon as we have something to say on this topic, we will definitely inform you," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether an agreement on an energy truce was actually reached, as stated by Trump.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy truce
, which, according to him, comes into effect immediately.
Russia has repeatedly said that it does not want a truce, but a long-term peace
, and it is ready to do everything possible for this, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The Kremlin has repeatedly said that both President Putin and at other levels — we do not want a truce, we want long-term peace and we are ready to do everything possible for this," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin assessed Vladimir Zelensky's readiness to hold elections in Ukraine in the event of a 60-day truce with Russia.
Russia is seeking effective measures and responsible solutions in the situation surrounding Ukraine that will enable a peaceful settlement, Peskov said.
Europe continues to do everything it can to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from ending, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Europeans clearly do not belong to the party of peace, the party that is looking for ways to reach a peaceful settlement. Europeans are, rather, the party of war, which continues to do everything to prevent this war from ending," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is grateful to the United States for continuing its efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said.
"We are much more impressed by the efforts [to resolve the situation in Ukraine] of American negotiators, and we are grateful to them for continuing these efforts," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow Expects Objectivity From Trial on Sabotage of Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow expects objectivity from the trial in the case of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We expect objectivity, we expect the verdict to be announced," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about what the Kremlin expects from the trial in the case of the Nord Stream bombing.