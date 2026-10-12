https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/contacts-on-energy-ceasefire-ongoing-moscow-will-inform-later---kremlin-1124869762.html

Contacts on Energy Ceasefire Ongoing, Moscow Will Inform Later - Kremlin

Contacts on Energy Ceasefire Ongoing, Moscow Will Inform Later - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The Kremlin will inform when it has something to say about the energy truce, and contacts are continuing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-10-12T10:18+0000

2026-10-12T10:18+0000

2026-10-12T10:18+0000

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"Contacts are continuing. As soon as we have something to say on this topic, we will definitely inform you," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether an agreement on an energy truce was actually reached, as stated by Trump.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy truce, which, according to him, comes into effect immediately.Russia has repeatedly said that it does not want a truce, but a long-term peace, and it is ready to do everything possible for this, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia is seeking effective measures and responsible solutions in the situation surrounding Ukraine that will enable a peaceful settlement, Peskov said.Europe continues to do everything it can to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from ending, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."Europeans clearly do not belong to the party of peace, the party that is looking for ways to reach a peaceful settlement. Europeans are, rather, the party of war, which continues to do everything to prevent this war from ending," Peskov told reporters.Russia is grateful to the United States for continuing its efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said.Moscow Expects Objectivity From Trial on Sabotage of Nord Stream PipelinesMoscow expects objectivity from the trial in the case of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Dmitry Peskov said."We expect objectivity, we expect the verdict to be announced," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about what the Kremlin expects from the trial in the case of the Nord Stream bombing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/trump-announces-immediate-energy-ceasefire-between-russia-and-ukraine-1124865652.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/kremlin-calls-explosions-on-nord-stream-pipelines-act-of-terrorist-sabotage-against-eu-1124611985.html

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