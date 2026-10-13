https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/daffodil-university-takes-part-in-sputnikpro-once-again-1124873703.html

Daffodil University Takes Part in SputnikPro Once Again

Daffodil University Takes Part in SputnikPro Once Again

Sputnik International

Daffodil University, a leading private university in Bangladesh, once again participated in a lecture as part of the SputnikPro project.

2026-10-13T08:22+0000

2026-10-13T08:22+0000

2026-10-13T08:22+0000

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Sputnik Special Correspondent Christina Malyk discussed fake news, how it spreads across today’s media landscape, and ways to identify unreliable information with participants. Drawing on her professional experience in news production, she discussed with the audience the challenges journalists face amid the rapid spread of information.“The thing is, information warfare has become part of our everyday lives, which is why we need to combat fake news on a daily basis and be really careful about cybersecurity and digital hygiene,” Christina Malyk said in the course of her lecture.“We live in a world inundated with information, where headlines travel faster than facts. Today, news is not just consumed—it is weaponized. In this post-truth era, where biased narratives and foreign fake news often distort reality, fact-checking is both your shield of protection and your sword for truth. This is precisely why educational diplomacy and institutional collaboration are so vital,” Alexandra Khlevnoy, Head of the Russian House in Dhaka, stated at the opening ceremony.Daffodil International University is a private higher education institution located in Daffodil Smart City, Bangladesh. It is one of South Asia’s leading universities in the fields of ICT, media and communications, as well as business and entrepreneurship.SputnikPro is a project by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio. It is designed for journalists, university students in relevant disciplines, press officers, and media managers, and aims to facilitate the exchange of experience and foster professional ties with international peers. Its sessions are led by Sputnik media managers and other prominent Russian experts. They cover various aspects of journalism, including multimedia content production, social media engagement, and driving traffic to news websites, among other topics. Since 2018, in-person SputnikPro sessions have been held in 24 countries, while more than 80 sessions have taken place online. The project has attracted over 12,700 participants in total.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/sputnikpro-ai-project-gathers-journalists-from-three-continents-in-moscow-1124348501.html

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