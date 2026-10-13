https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/results-of-putin-trumps-phone-call-stun-many-in-war-party---russias-ryabkov-1124876612.html
Results of Putin, Trump's Phone Call Stun Many in War Party - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Results of Putin, Trump's Phone Call Stun Many in War Party - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The results of the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump stunned those advocating escalation, and the diesel fuel deal is working to bring them to their senses, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
2026-10-13T15:14+0000
2026-10-13T15:14+0000
2026-10-13T17:04+0000
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"Of course, the completely unprecedented outcome of the presidents' telephone conversation... stunned many in the war party, and that party is numerous. We have always advocated, and continue to advocate, a political solution. If the other side is not ready for it, their goals will be achieved militarily. And this will weaken the other side's negotiating position. The sooner they realize this, the better," Ryabkov told reporters. Russia continues to maintain contacts with the United States regarding Ukraine but will not allow leaks, Ryabkov added.A new Russia-US meeting on irritants may take place before the end of the year, Ryabkov said.Moscow and Washington have directions in which they are moving, the diplomat said.Such meetings are not fruitless, and Russia has something to offer, the official added.There is no concrete agreement on a trilateral US-Russia meeting, and there will be no progress without pressure on Kiev, Sergey Ryabkov said.Brussels does not know what else to come up with, so the plans for the new sanctions against Russia are designed purely for an average European, Sergey Ryabkov said."New package, old package. These package solutions are already kind of denying themselves. They do not know what to come up with anymore," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that such steps are "designed for the average European."Russia has long since learned to work under sanctions, the diplomat underscored.
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sergey ryabkov, vladimir putin, donald trump, russia, kiev, us, european union (eu), eu sanctions
Results of Putin, Trump's Phone Call Stun Many in War Party - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
15:14 GMT 13.10.2026 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 13.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The results of the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump stunned those advocating escalation, and the diesel fuel deal is working to bring them to their senses, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"Of course, the completely unprecedented outcome of the presidents' telephone conversation... stunned many in the war party, and that party is numerous. We have always advocated, and continue to advocate, a political solution. If the other side is not ready for it, their goals will be achieved militarily. And this will weaken the other side's negotiating position. The sooner they realize this, the better," Ryabkov told reporters.
Russia continues to maintain contacts with the United States regarding Ukraine but will not allow leaks, Ryabkov added.
A new Russia-US meeting on irritants may take place before the end of the year, Ryabkov said.
"Recently, another round of 'irritants' took place. As of now, there are no exact dates, but the next one will be held before the end of the year," Ryabkov told reporters.
Moscow and Washington have directions in which they are moving, the diplomat said.
Such meetings are not fruitless, and Russia has something to offer, the official added.
There is no concrete agreement on a trilateral US-Russia
meeting, and there will be no progress without pressure on Kiev, Sergey Ryabkov said.
"As I understand it, there is no concrete agreement on this matter. Whether the chances will increase depends, first and foremost, on the position of those who have influence over Kiev. Without adequate pressure on Kiev, there will be no progress," Ryabkov told reporters.
Brussels does not know what else to come up with, so the plans for the new sanctions against Russia are designed purely for an average European, Sergey Ryabkov said.
"New package, old package. These package solutions are already kind of denying themselves. They do not know what to come up with anymore," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that such steps are "designed for the average European."
Russia has long since learned to work under sanctions, the diplomat underscored.