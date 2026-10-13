https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russian-forces-advance-in-dobropolye-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124874461.html
Russian Forces Advance Toward Dobropolye, Donetsk People's Republic — MoD
Russian Forces Advance Toward Dobropolye, Donetsk People's Republic — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces from Battlegroyp Tsentr liberated 286 buildings in Dobropolye over the past 24 hours, including three industrial facilities, and eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
2026-10-13T09:36+0000
2026-10-13T09:36+0000
2026-10-13T09:38+0000
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"Over the past 24 hours, 286 buildings, including three industrial facilities, have been liberated in Dobropolye, and up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated," the ministry said in its daily briefing.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 160 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Advance Toward Dobropolye, Donetsk People's Republic — MoD
09:36 GMT 13.10.2026 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 13.10.2026)
Russian forces from Battlegroup Tsentr liberated 286 buildings in Dobropolye over the past 24 hours, including three industrial facilities, and eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"Over the past 24 hours, 286 buildings, including three industrial facilities, have been liberated in Dobropolye, and up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated," the ministry said in its daily briefing.
Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 345 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, three field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 160 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.