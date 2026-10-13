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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russian-strategic-partnership-with-asean-remains-top-priority---lavrov-1124874803.html
Russian Strategic Partnership With ASEAN Remains Top Priority - Lavrov
Russian Strategic Partnership With ASEAN Remains Top Priority - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that strengthening Russia's strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains an unwavering priority.
2026-10-13T09:48+0000
2026-10-13T09:48+0000
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"At the very beginning, Russia has been paying great respect to the ASEAN-centric system of security in Southeast Asia, and now it consistently defends the initiative to create the Greater Eurasian Partnership," Lavrov said during the talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.According to Lavrov, the ASEAN secretary-general has a packed schedule during his visit to Moscow, including meetings at the Russian Presidential Administration, talks with senior officials from several federal ministries, a visit to the Eurasian Economic Commission, and participation in Russian Energy Week.The Russian foreign minister noted that this was Kao Kim Hourn's second visit to Russia this year. In June, the ASEAN secretary-general attended the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, marking the 35th anniversary of the partnership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/china-opens-pinglu-canal-bringing-asean-closer-while-saving-china-billions-1124746843.html
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Russian strategic partnership with ASEAN remains top priority - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian strategic partnership with ASEAN remains top priority - Lavrov
2026-10-13T09:48+0000
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Russian Strategic Partnership With ASEAN Remains Top Priority - Lavrov

09:48 GMT 13.10.2026
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that strengthening Russia's strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains an unwavering priority.
"At the very beginning, Russia has been paying great respect to the ASEAN-centric system of security in Southeast Asia, and now it consistently defends the initiative to create the Greater Eurasian Partnership," Lavrov said during the talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.
According to Lavrov, the ASEAN secretary-general has a packed schedule during his visit to Moscow, including meetings at the Russian Presidential Administration, talks with senior officials from several federal ministries, a visit to the Eurasian Economic Commission, and participation in Russian Energy Week.
The Russian foreign minister noted that this was Kao Kim Hourn's second visit to Russia this year. In June, the ASEAN secretary-general attended the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, marking the 35th anniversary of the partnership.
China Opens Pinglu Canal Bringing ASEAN Closer, While Saving China Billions - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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China Opens Pinglu Canal Bringing ASEAN Closer, While Saving Billions Annually
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