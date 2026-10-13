https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russian-strategic-partnership-with-asean-remains-top-priority---lavrov-1124874803.html

Russian Strategic Partnership With ASEAN Remains Top Priority - Lavrov

Russian Strategic Partnership With ASEAN Remains Top Priority - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that strengthening Russia's strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains an unwavering priority.

2026-10-13T09:48+0000

2026-10-13T09:48+0000

2026-10-13T09:48+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

southeast asia

asean

eurasian economic commission (eec)

moscow

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"At the very beginning, Russia has been paying great respect to the ASEAN-centric system of security in Southeast Asia, and now it consistently defends the initiative to create the Greater Eurasian Partnership," Lavrov said during the talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.According to Lavrov, the ASEAN secretary-general has a packed schedule during his visit to Moscow, including meetings at the Russian Presidential Administration, talks with senior officials from several federal ministries, a visit to the Eurasian Economic Commission, and participation in Russian Energy Week.The Russian foreign minister noted that this was Kao Kim Hourn's second visit to Russia this year. In June, the ASEAN secretary-general attended the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, marking the 35th anniversary of the partnership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/china-opens-pinglu-canal-bringing-asean-closer-while-saving-china-billions-1124746843.html

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russia, sergey lavrov, southeast asia, asean, eurasian economic commission (eec), moscow