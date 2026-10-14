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Surrounded Ukrainian Forces Suffer Mounting Losses in Kharkov Region — MoD
Surrounded Ukrainian Forces Suffer Mounting Losses in Kharkov Region — MoD
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Ukrainian forces encircled in the Kharkov region lost up to 40 troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
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2026-10-14T11:38+0000
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“Fighting continues for Nikolayevka and Varvarovka within the encircled area. The encircled Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 servicemen over the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 225 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 265 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 240 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 155 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."A total of 1,425 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-liberates-kiyanitsa-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124855278.html
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Surrounded Ukrainian Forces Suffer Mounting Losses in Kharkov Region — MoD

11:28 GMT 14.10.2026 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 14.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman from the Yug (South) battlegroup. File photo
A Russian serviceman from the Yug (South) battlegroup. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
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Ukrainian forces encircled in the Kharkov region lost up to 40 troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
“Fighting continues for Nikolayevka and Varvarovka within the encircled area. The encircled Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 servicemen over the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 350 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier and five armored fighting vehicles, 14 vehicles, an artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.

This is in addition to over 225 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 265 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 240 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 155 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"A total of 1,425 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
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