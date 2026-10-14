https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/encircled-ukrainian-forces-suffer-further-losses-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124880395.html

Surrounded Ukrainian Forces Suffer Mounting Losses in Kharkov Region — MoD

Surrounded Ukrainian Forces Suffer Mounting Losses in Kharkov Region — MoD

Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces encircled in the Kharkov region lost up to 40 troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

2026-10-14T11:28+0000

2026-10-14T11:28+0000

2026-10-14T11:38+0000

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“Fighting continues for Nikolayevka and Varvarovka within the encircled area. The encircled Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 servicemen over the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 225 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 265 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 240 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 155 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."A total of 1,425 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-liberates-kiyanitsa-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124855278.html

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russian defense ministry, russia, ukraine, russian armed forces, missile strike, artillery strikes, drone strike, kharkov