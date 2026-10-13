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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-strikes-infrastructure-and-vessels-used-by-ukrainian-military--mod-1124876793.html
Russia Strikes Infrastructure and Vessels Used by Ukrainian Military — MoD
Russia Strikes Infrastructure and Vessels Used by Ukrainian Military — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck a logistics warehouse in the Kiev region used to store Ukrainian forces' attack drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
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"As a result of the strike in the Kiev region, the Mikulichi logistics warehouse, used to store Ukrainian forces attack drones, was damaged," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces also struck a dry cargo ship in the Bug Estuary that was delivering military and dual-use cargo to the port of Nikolaev, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Infrastructure and Vessels Used by Ukrainian Military — MoD

15:24 GMT 13.10.2026 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 13.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation
Combat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces struck a logistics warehouse in the Kiev region used to store Ukrainian forces' attack drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the strike in the Kiev region, the Mikulichi logistics warehouse, used to store Ukrainian forces attack drones, was damaged," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces also struck a dry cargo ship in the Bug Estuary that was delivering military and dual-use cargo to the port of Nikolaev, the ministry added.
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